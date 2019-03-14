Democratic Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle announced his resignation on Thursday in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Sprinkle, who was not present in the legislative building Thursday morning, announced his resignation in a statement released by the Assembly Democratic Caucus.
“In light of the growing sexual harassment claims against me I will be resigning from my position as state assemblyman effective today,” Sprinkle said in a statement. “I am truly disappointed in myself for anything that I have done to discredit the legislature or the state of Nevada. As for the claims against me, I am so sorry that anyone ever felt harassed or threatened by me.”
Sprinkle, who did not return requests for comment from The Nevada Independent, said he was “taking full responsibility for my actions” and would “continue to seek therapy” and seek forgiveness from his family and others.
Democratic Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, in a statement, said that he was “deeply disappointed to learn of the behavior of a member of this body that led to his resignation,” but that the caucus’s “focus must remain on passing legislation that positively impacts all Nevadans.”
“I am committed to maintaining a workplace where conduct is appropriate, respectful, and free from harassment,” Frierson said.
Asked for comment, Assembly Republican Leader Jim Wheeler mouthed the words “he’s gone” as he got onto an elevator after leaving the Assembly leadership office shortly before the statement was released.
The announcement comes a little more than a week after Democratic Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson stepped down, saying he was pleading guilty to a federal charge for misusing campaign funds for his personal use.
Sprinkle, who was first elected in 2012, is a firefighter and paramedic with the Reno Fire Department and represents a Sparks-area Assembly district. He chairs the Assembly Health and Human Services Committee and is perhaps best known for introducing “Sprinklecare,” a bill in 2017 that would have allowed anyone to buy into a Medicaid-like program.
Washoe County commissioners will be tasked with appointing Sprinkle’s replacement, though it was not immediately clear Thursday morning how soon that process will begin.
Last year, Democratic state Sen. Mark Manendo stepped down from his post after a two-and-a-half month investigation into allegations of sexual harassment revealed witness tampering and multiple instances of misconduct dating back years. Then-Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford brought on an independent investigator to look into allegations against Manendo.
On the last day of the 2017 session, Ford publicly admonished Manendo on the Senate floor and said that Manendo’s conduct, intentional or not, made people feel uncomfortable and was not befitting of a senator. Lawmakers also approved rule changes in the final minutes of the session requiring legislative staff to develop a formal reporting system for complaints, expanding existing harassment policy to specifically address lobbyists and creating a new Legislative Code of Ethics.
Under the new process, the investigations law firm Van Dermyden Maddux is responsible for maintaining a phone hotline and an online portal where people can submit complaints of inappropriate behavior that is or may become harassment or sexual harassment. Complainants and witnesses can also upload photos or other documents to support their allegations.
Once a complaint is submitted, investigators are allowed to continue a conversation with the person who submitted the complaint while maintaining his or her anonymity to determine whether the conduct they experienced constitutes a violation of the Legislature’s harassment policy. If investigators determine it does, legislative leaders have the prerogative to have the firm investigate it, investigate it themselves or have another firm step in.
