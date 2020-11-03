District judge race most expensive in Elko County

ELKO – The race for one of three district judge benches has been one of the most heated and expensive in Elko County this election season.

Incumbent Department 1 Judge Nancy Porter topped total contributions and expenses in her race to retain her seat against Public Defender Kriston Hill, garnering $39,315 in campaign contributions and spending $24,019 as of the end of September, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Porter reported she donated $20,500 toward her campaign. Other top contributors who donated more than $1,000 were Cavanaugh-Bill Law Offices, Julie Cavanaugh-Bill, Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, Dottye Dexter, Al & Raquel Kacin, Kidwell & Gallagher, Ester Quilici, Janet Strickland, and Woodburn and Wedge law firm.

Public Defender and challenger Kriston Hill came in second with $20,933 campaign contributions, spending $17,724 on her campaign for the Department 1 bench.

Hill filing documents reported she contributed $10,285. Donors who contributed more than $1,000 were James M. Hill Jr. and Rowena Smith.

For the newly created Department 3 bench, Justice of the Peace Mason Simons raised $14,591 for his campaign, spending $13,701. He contributed $98 to his race and received donations from Quay Simons and Carol Simons that totaled $10,000.