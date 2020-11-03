District judge race most expensive in Elko County

ELKO – The race for one of three district judge benches has been one of the most heated and expensive in Elko County this election season.
Incumbent Department 1 Judge Nancy Porter topped total contributions and expenses in her race to retain her seat against Public Defender Kriston Hill, garnering $39,315 in campaign contributions and spending $24,019 as of the end of September, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Porter reported she donated $20,500 toward her campaign. Other top contributors who donated more than $1,000 were Cavanaugh-Bill Law Offices, Julie Cavanaugh-Bill, Claggett & Sykes Law Firm, Dottye Dexter, Al & Raquel Kacin, Kidwell & Gallagher, Ester Quilici, Janet Strickland, and Woodburn and Wedge law firm.
Public Defender and challenger Kriston Hill came in second with $20,933 campaign contributions, spending $17,724 on her campaign for the Department 1 bench.
Hill filing documents reported she contributed $10,285. Donors who contributed more than $1,000 were James M. Hill Jr. and Rowena Smith.
For the newly created Department 3 bench, Justice of the Peace Mason Simons raised $14,591 for his campaign, spending $13,701. He contributed $98 to his race and received donations from Quay Simons and Carol Simons that totaled $10,000.
Attorney John Mujie, who is running against Simons, reported $6,485 in campaign contributions, spending $4,707. Other than his donation of $260, Mujie’s significant donors were Robert J. DeGroot and Mynarcik Nevada Trust.
Judge Al Kacin was running unopposed in Department 2.
Candidates must file campaign contributions and expense reports four times, submitting them to the Secretary of State before April 15, July 15, October 15, and Jan. 15.
The third quarter covered donations and costs for July 1 to Sept. 30.
Other races saw contributions and expenses falling below $3,000.
For Elko County Commissioner, Ismael Gutierrez reported receiving $3,355 in donations, with one contribution from Wendover Nugget Operator LLC for $2,500. Gutierrez contributed $105 to his campaign, and spent $2,932.
Candidate Wilde Brough reported zero contributions or expenses in his three filings to the Secretary of State.
Out of the four city council candidates, Rowena Smith reported receiving $2,800 in cumulative contributions for the election year, including a donation of more than $1,000 from Conrad Roberson. So far, Smith has spent $2,600 on her campaign.
Former chief of police and undersheriff Clair Morris came in second to Smith, receiving $2,300 in donations and spending $914.
Candidate Gratton Miller reported raising $1,300 for his campaign for one of the two vacancies on the city council, himself donating $800. He spent $1,093.50 this year.
Incumbent Mandy Simons raised $823, mostly coming from donations from the Committee to Elect Mason Simons. She spent $673 in her bid to remain on the city council for a third term.
For the two races for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees, challengers Robert Leonhardt and Greg Brorby were the only ones to receive and spend money on their campaigns.
Incumbents Teresa Dastrup and Tammie Cracraft Dickenson did not report receiving any contributions or spending any money to retain their seats.
Leonhardt received $1,389 from campaign contributors, and spent $1,025.
Brorby reported a $35 contribution and a $35 expense.
A final campaign finance report must be submitted by Jan. 15 by each candidate who ran for office in Nevada, which will reveal donations and expenses between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.
