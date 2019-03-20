ELKO — A standing-room-only crowd clapped and cheered for Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza when he walked in before the start of the Elko County commissioners’ meeting Wednesday afternoon. The main item on the commissioners’ agenda was the discussion of a resolution to declare Elko County a Second Amendment sanctuary county, and around 200 people came out to show their support for their Second Amendment rights.
Twelve people got up to speak during the public comment session, and there were many expressions of assent as people talked. When the commissioners unanimously passed the resolution, people jumped to their feet in a standing ovation.
On Feb. 15 Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 143, which has requirements for background checks for gun purchasers. After learning about this bill, Narvaiza thought that Elko County should follow the lead of other counties around the country protesting what they see as state laws which infringe on the Second Amendment.
Other rural counties in Nevada are also passing Second Amendment resolutions. Nevada Assemblyman Jim Wheeler joined Wednesday’s Elko County Commission meeting by phone and said that more than 500 people came out when the Douglas County commissioners passed their resolution March 14.
“It is my intention that Elko County sends a strong message to the people of Nevada,” Sheriff Narvaiza said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Listen to us and do not infringe on our Second Amendment rights.”
The resolutions being passed by counties around the country in support of gun rights take various approaches to opposing state gun laws. Some take a “send a message” approach, saying the county does not approve of the gun control laws being passed by the state, while some state that the county’s law enforcement officers will not enforce state laws deemed to be in violation of the Second Amendment.
The resolution which the Elko County commissioners approved Wednesday looks back through some of the history of the United States, and then concludes, “Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Elko County Board of Commissioners that Elko County is a Sanctuary County for the Second Amendment; and be it further resolved that this Board affirms its support of the duly elected Elko County Sheriff in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizen; and be it further resolved that this Board will not authorize or appropriate any funds or resources for the purpose of enforcing law that infringes on the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.”
“This support is overwhelming,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said to the crowd in his opening remarks at Wednesday’s meeting. “I’ve been on the commission for four years now, and I haven’t seen one thousandth of this interest.”
Steninger said that when he was sworn in as a county commissioner, he was sworn to defend and protect the constitution and the government. He said he commented at the time that sometimes the Constitution and the state government might not be on the same side of an issue.
“And this is a good example of that. We have to make a choice. Do we support the state government or the U.S. Constitution? It’s a pretty easy choice for me. I’m supporting the U.S. Constitution,” Steninger said to applause from the crowd.
“I think this background check is a lie,” Steninger continued. “Any sensible person doesn’t want a gun in a crazy person’s hands. And I think most of us would willingly submit to a background check if that’s what they really wanted. I think what they really want is to know who owns what gun.
“Registration is the first step to confiscation. History is littered with what happens when they take our guns away. I did a little research on this. One source estimated 56 million people were exterminated in the 20th century following gun registration and confiscation,” Steninger concluded.
“This effort to challenge this law, I don’t take this lightly,” Commissioner Demar Dahl said. “When we decide not to enforce that law, that’s an important decision. The way I made that decision was, we know what the goal is of those who want to pass this bill. At some point they want to take our guns. … They don’t just all of a sudden come out and confiscate guns. There are a lot of things that happen first, and this is one of them. And so, do we stand up now, or do we wait and stand up when they come to get the guns?”
Many people called out, “Now!”
“I love Elko County and the people that have got the courage to not let themselves be run over and stand up for the Constitution,” Dahl said.
“This isn’t the end of it,” Commissioner Cliff Eklund said. “This is just the start.”
He said there are at least two more bills being considered in the Nevada Assembly. One would restrict accessories to guns, and one is a “red flag” law which would allow guns to be confiscated based on people’s accusations, Eklund said.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi talked about an incident when he was young and someone tried to break into his family’s house, and he had a weapon to protect his family. Although he did not end up having to use the weapon, he said, “I shudder to think what would have happened that night had I not been armed.”
Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram said his responsibility is to provide a legal opinion on steps the commissioners take, and in this case his personal beliefs and his legal opinion aligned. Ingram read his statement on the resolution, saying, “The principles outlined in the Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution are the same principles that every citizen, politician, and elected official should be prepared to protect and defend because those principles reiterate what is, and what always should be, protected by our United States Constitution and our Nevada Constitution. Any attempt to unlawfully infringe or violate our Constitutional rights should always be met with strong scrutiny. I am proud of the citizens of Elko County and the Board of Commissioners for voicing their opinions and taking a stance.”
Nevada Assemblyman John Ellison, along with Assemblyman Jim Wheeler and Randi Thompson of the Nevada Firearms Coalition, joined Tuesday’s meeting on the phone. Ellison talked about other “bad bills” which they are fighting in order to protect Second Amendment rights.
“We are with you 100 percent,” Ellison said. “We’re down here in the trenches, but we can’t do it alone.”
Wheeler said that SB 143 is “the camel’s nose under the tent.”
“We are mobilizing across our state to try to remind our governor that we are one Nevada in supporting our Constitution,” Thompson said.
“We’ve got to stand for something,” Elko City Councilman Chip Stone said at the start of the public comment session. “If we don’t, our rights and our privileges will be taken away.”
Dale Andrus recommended that people go to the Nevada legislative website and follow what is happening with the bills that are being considered.
“Sad to say, it looks like we’ve lost Nevada, but we’re not going to quit fighting,” he said.
Danielle Kohler said that on the legislative website you can put in the keyword “firearms” to keep up-to-date on relevant bills.
“I am so glad to see all these people here,” Kohler said. “This is so awesome. … But we’ve got to fight.”
“When the government wants to take away your firearms, they’re not doing it because they want to do something good for the populace,” Thomas Wolf said. “It never ends that way. It’s always something bad for the populace. Sheriff, I totally love you.”
“What’s the best way to eat an elephant?” Scott Allen asked. “One bite at a time – they’re taking away our rights.”
Former Elko County Sheriff Neil Harris said, “I’d like to take credit for what’s going on here, because I hired him,” referring to Sheriff Narvaiza.
“I want to thank you for standing up for our rights,” Gary Walker said to the Elko County commissioners at the close of the public comment period. “I want to remind Elko County and all Nevadans that Governor Bloomberg Sisolak will try to move against you guys for protecting us, so as a resident, remember, they’ve got our back, and we’ve got to have their back.”
“I’ve heard you guys say that it’s going to be hard for us,” Commissioner Eklund said. “But I think Gary pretty much sums it up. As long as you guys got our back, it ain’t going to be hard.”
Walker was referring to former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a gun-control activist who has been supportive of Gov. Sisolak and the gun control efforts in the Nevada legislature.
In a statement released March 14, Sisolak said, “My office and that of the attorney general are aware of the letters from multiple rural Nevada sheriffs regarding SB 143. While the law will not take effect until January 2020, I look forward to working with Attorney General (Aaron) Ford and local law enforcement over the next several months to review ways to enforce this law, as is the case with all other Nevada laws that elected officers are sworn to uphold.”
SB 143 should not have even made it as far as it did. Laxalt should have denied the initiative to even be on the ballot as unconstitutional.
Every politician who voted on this bill also took a oath of office according to Nevada's laws. NRS 282.020
Form of official oath. Members of the Legislature and all officers, executive, judicial and ministerial, shall, before they enter upon the duties of their respective offices, take and subscribe to the following oath:
I, ........................., do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support, protect and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States, and the Constitution and government of the State of Nevada, against all enemies, whether domestic or foreign, and that I will bear true faith, allegiance and loyalty to the same, any ordinance, resolution or law of any state notwithstanding, and that I will well and faithfully perform all the duties of the office of ................, on which I am about to enter; (if an oath) so help me God; (if an affirmation) under the PAINS and PENALTIES of PERJURY
So basically the politicians perjured themselves in their oaths of office in one of the first days of the session. The sheriffs should arrest them for perjury. Don't ask our local sheriffs to also commit perjury.
Nothing in Nevada's oaths says that they can only defend parts of the Constitution they like or what fits their agenda, or Support Bloomberg , even though he bankrolled their election. Don't Bloomberg my Nevada and throw away America's Constitution and tell me it's legal, seeing as how so many politicians perjured themselves on their official oaths.
On the Second, lets just call it a unconstitutional infringement.
Now lets go onto the 8th and the excessive fines and punishments. Seems that it's ok by the democrats to be in the country illegally, pick up a stolen handgun pull the trigger, kill a young lady and walk away freely. Yet the first offence is county jail for not more than 364 days, or by a fine of not more than $2,000, or by both fine and imprisonment. The second offence for not following Bloomsbergs gun background check is punishable by one to five years’ imprisonment in state prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. Does this sound just?
Let's carry on and look at the 9th Amendment. Did this new batch of legislators, who were bankrolled by?????????? even read the Constitution and the Bill of Rights or did they just take Bloomsbergs word on it? The enumeration clause. For over 220 years this Amendment has protected people and their specific rights to do what they want without government intervention. It has kept politicians from writing laws that would deny or disparage people from doing things they have always done. Religion, smoking, abortion hunting or fishing.
And it doesn't end here. On to the 14th.
No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. The democrats champion this law when it comes to abortions but ignore it when it comes to the 2nd?. Something is seriously wrong when you can't trade or sell firearms without government sticking their nose into it, Our legislators, Gov and A.G. really have some messed up priorities.
The right to keep and bear arms presupposes the right to obtain them. SB143 restricts and circumscribes these rights by injecting government into every transfer of arms ownership. It is unconstitutional in intent and effect. It will be challenged in the courts and it will fall, but it won't happen in Elko County. No one in Elko County will be prosecuted under SB143. The test case will be elsewhere.
Sad day for the country when a Sheriff can persuade the Commissioners to break a duly constituted law in the State. At least let the legally created law be adjudicated by the legal system rather than jump out there with a jerk-knee reactionary response.
