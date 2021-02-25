Dr. Putnam earns national honor for public health work

ELKO -- Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam has received national recognition for his work in handling the coronavirus pandemic in rural Nevada.
Dr. Gerald Ackerman of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine announced the award from the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health. Only one person from each state is selected nationally, he said.
Ackerman said one reason Putnam was nominated is that he has treated 3,400 children in his dental van and office “who normally probably wouldn’t get dental care because they’re on public insurance.” The other reason is to recognize the countless hours he has spent dealing with COVID-19 over the past year.
“Can you imagine? A year ago he was a practicing dentist and he would come to a health board meeting and everything was going hunky dory – and then all the sudden his whole world was turned upside down” dealing with the virus, Ackerman said. “He’s a Community Star because he’s been able to navigate that for Elko County” and five other counties he’s provided support to.
Ackerman said a lot of county health officers, even in Nevada, have resigned their positions during the pandemic “because it’s tough.”
A native Elkoan, Putnam studied at the University of Nevada, Reno, and earned a dental degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He works at Nevada Health Centers and was appointed to the county position in March 2018.
At their Feb. 17 meeting, commissioners thanked Putnam for his efforts over the past year.
“We were light years ahead of many places, including our own state,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said of the local emergency response to the coronavirus. Andreozzi also serves on the hospital board.
“I think that a lot of the infrastructure that’s in place throughout the entire state is directly related to the work that you and your team have done,” he added.
“We’ve had a lot of challenges and we’ve overcome a lot of those challenges,” Putnam said, calling the daily workload “absolutely daunting. We continue to work tirelessly for Elko County because we believe in this county. We believe in our people and we are going to continue to take care of them.”
The county’s health board consists of the five commissioners along with Putnam and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. In November 2019, commissioners were urged to consider establishing a full health department. Elko County transit coordinator Abby Wheeler said the county could “respond immediately and quarantine faster” in case of a spreading disease, instead of relying on the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Commissioners voted then to pursue a plan.
“At the time there was no need for that in some of your minds because the state was taking care of us,” Putnam told commissioners this month. “But I think that if anything has shown over the past 14 months is that we like our local control over some of the decisions that we make, and by having a local health department or counties that want to come together for a health district in the future, I think we can make those decisions.”