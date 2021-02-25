Dr. Putnam earns national honor for public health work

At their Feb. 17 meeting, commissioners thanked Putnam for his efforts over the past year.

“We were light years ahead of many places, including our own state,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said of the local emergency response to the coronavirus. Andreozzi also serves on the hospital board.

“I think that a lot of the infrastructure that’s in place throughout the entire state is directly related to the work that you and your team have done,” he added.

“We’ve had a lot of challenges and we’ve overcome a lot of those challenges,” Putnam said, calling the daily workload “absolutely daunting. We continue to work tirelessly for Elko County because we believe in this county. We believe in our people and we are going to continue to take care of them.”

The county’s health board consists of the five commissioners along with Putnam and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza. In November 2019, commissioners were urged to consider establishing a full health department. Elko County transit coordinator Abby Wheeler said the county could “respond immediately and quarantine faster” in case of a spreading disease, instead of relying on the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Commissioners voted then to pursue a plan.

“At the time there was no need for that in some of your minds because the state was taking care of us,” Putnam told commissioners this month. “But I think that if anything has shown over the past 14 months is that we like our local control over some of the decisions that we make, and by having a local health department or counties that want to come together for a health district in the future, I think we can make those decisions.”