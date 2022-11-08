Drake tops Loreman by 453 votes

ELKO – Police detective Bryan Drake is the apparent winner of the Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B race.

With only some mail-in ballots left to be counted, Drake was 453 votes ahead of his opponent, attorney David Loreman. The winner replaces Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who did not run for re-election.

In June, Drake and Loreman competed in a three-way primary that saw them finish neck and neck. Drake won with 2,259 votes compared with Loreman at 2,229.

Drake’s family moved to Elko in 1980. He campaigned on holding convicted criminals responsible for their conduct and ensuring that victims have a voice in the restitution process, but he also said “I recognize that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

“I promise I will approach each case in a similar fashion that I do now, ensuring that each case is carefully reviewed, that all facts are properly evaluated, and that a fair and appropriate judgment is rendered,” Drake said in October.

Loreman has practiced law since 1984. He was endorsed by Assemblyman John Ellison and said one of his priorities would be to establish a mental health specialty court.