 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drake tops Loreman by 453 votes

  • 0

ELKO – Police detective Bryan Drake is the apparent winner of the Elko Justice of the Peace Dept. B race.

With only some mail-in ballots left to be counted, Drake was 453 votes ahead of his opponent, attorney David Loreman. The winner replaces Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who did not run for re-election.

In June, Drake and Loreman competed in a three-way primary that saw them finish neck and neck. Drake won with 2,259 votes compared with Loreman at 2,229.

Drake’s family moved to Elko in 1980. He campaigned on holding convicted criminals responsible for their conduct and ensuring that victims have a voice in the restitution process, but he also said “I recognize that every defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

“I promise I will approach each case in a similar fashion that I do now, ensuring that each case is carefully reviewed, that all facts are properly evaluated, and that a fair and appropriate judgment is rendered,” Drake said in October.

People are also reading…

Loreman has practiced law since 1984. He was endorsed by Assemblyman John Ellison and said one of his priorities would be to establish a mental health specialty court.

Bryan Drake

Drake
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tribes win additional voting dates

Tribes win additional voting dates

ELKO – Early voting dates were added at a reservation on the Nevada-Idaho border after Shoshone-Paiute tribal members sued over equal access.

Local government in the week ahead

Local government in the week ahead

City of Elko Redevelopment Agency meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at City Hall. The agency will consider proceeding with the design process f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk reportedly considers putting all of Twitter behind a paywall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News