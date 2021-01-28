Duncan Golf, city sign contract for Ruby View

ELKO – Duncan Golf Management out of Reno now has a contract to manage the Ruby View Golf Course in Elko, and Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said the city could benefit financially if the golf course “had a really stellar year.”
Duncan Golf’s agreement with the city is much different than earlier contracts with golf professionals for Ruby View “that were basically concession agreements,” and now net revenue “from all streams” will come back to the city, he said.
Duncan Golf will collect all golf fees at the clubhouse, provide food and beverage services, have a golf professional available, arrange and handle golf tournaments and manage the golf cart rentals, tee times and the golf shop. The city will continue to maintain the golf course, golf carts and facilities and pay utilities.
The City of Elko will advance Duncan Golf $50,000 at the start of the contract for operational costs and pay the professional company $8,000 per month to manage Ruby View. The city will retain 90% of all net revenue but will reimburse the manager for negative net revenue, according to the agreement.
Duncan Golf could earn $133,000 to $150,000 this year “if golf returns really robustly,” Calder said.
He said Ruby View is not expected to be in the black the first season, and one reason is the city’s expense to maintain the golf course.
“In year two we will be very close to in the black or into the black, but it’s all dependent on the success of the golf professional to increase play at the course,” Calder said.
He also said it is his job to make sure the golf course makes money, so the city does not have to subsidize it.
“I’m excited about it,” he said of the new agreement after explaining it to the council Jan. 27.
“I think you nailed it. I don’t have anything to add,” said Scott Wackowski, a vice president and co-owner of Duncan Golf Management, who also said he was looking at several local candidates to hire.
The contract is for Feb. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year with a five-year renewal option. The golf season is from March 1 through Oct. 31.
Elko City Council approved the contract, but there is one sticking point to be ironed out later. That is whether the city can share in revenue from bar sales at the clubhouse. City Attorney David Stanton will be looking into the legality.
“Time is of the essence. They are anxious to get up there and roll up their sleeves,” Mayor Reece Keener said before the council voted to approve the contact with the stipulation that if the city cannot get a cut of bar sales, then the contract will be amended.
Wil Moschetti, who has been serving on the golf advisory committee, raised the question of whether the city could receive revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages, telling the council that he had checked with the attorney general’s office and “I don’t think it’s legal to be in the bar business.”
Under the new agreement, the city participates in the revenue from food and bar sales, unlike in the past.
Moschetti encouraged the council not to table the contract for the legal research, however, because “it is almost golf season.”
Chris Johnson, a golfer and former Elko mayor, asked whether the golf course will be open early in the mornings. Wackowski said Duncan Golf typically opens courses a half hour after sunrise.
“That’s awesome,” Johnson said.
Calder also said Elko City Council will continue to set the golf fees, which will remain the same this year, and the financial advisory committee will continue to advise on fees. And COVID-19 restrictions will still be in place.
Johnson said he would like to see the advisory committee’s role expanded to include planning for the future of Ruby View.
Councilman Chip Stone said he had heard from caterers excited about working large events at the golf course again, however, Calder said Duncan Golf has the exclusive rights for catering but can seek outside help.
Wackowski said “whatever we can do with in-house staff, we do,” but the company has subcontracted, as well.
Elko City Council voted in December to go with Duncan Golf Management at the recommendation of a special committee appointed to look at proposals, but the city and the company still had to work through the contract before final approval on Jan. 27.