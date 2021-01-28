Duncan Golf, city sign contract for Ruby View

“In year two we will be very close to in the black or into the black, but it’s all dependent on the success of the golf professional to increase play at the course,” Calder said.

He also said it is his job to make sure the golf course makes money, so the city does not have to subsidize it.

“I’m excited about it,” he said of the new agreement after explaining it to the council Jan. 27.

“I think you nailed it. I don’t have anything to add,” said Scott Wackowski, a vice president and co-owner of Duncan Golf Management, who also said he was looking at several local candidates to hire.

The contract is for Feb. 1 through Dec. 31 of this year with a five-year renewal option. The golf season is from March 1 through Oct. 31.

Elko City Council approved the contract, but there is one sticking point to be ironed out later. That is whether the city can share in revenue from bar sales at the clubhouse. City Attorney David Stanton will be looking into the legality.

“Time is of the essence. They are anxious to get up there and roll up their sleeves,” Mayor Reece Keener said before the council voted to approve the contact with the stipulation that if the city cannot get a cut of bar sales, then the contract will be amended.