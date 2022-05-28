Early voting begins in Nevada primary

ELKO – Early voting in Nevada’s primary election begins Saturday, May 28.

Polls will be open at the Elko County Library, 720 Court St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday and June 4. Weekday voting, with the exception of Memorial Day, will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 10.

All primary voters will be weighing in on the Elko County Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Dept. B races, as well as the statewide race for Board of Regents Dist. 8.

Democrats and Republicans will also vote for U.S. Senate and House of Representatives Dist. 2, as well as governor and some other statewide offices.

Elko County Republicans will choose between two candidates for County Commissioner Dist. 4, Travis Gerber and Charles Steven Grimes.

Also on the Republican ballot are two candidates for state Assembly, but only one is eligible to move on to the General Election. Nicole Sirotek was disqualified by an Elko judge after the ballots were printed, leaving Bert Gurr as the sole candidate. He will face Democrat John “Doc” Garrard in November.

Voters also have the option of casting their ballots by mail or voting on Election Day, which is June 14.

