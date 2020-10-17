Early voting draws a line at convention center

ELKO – Neither rising coronavirus numbers nor the convenience of mail-in ballots kept Elko County residents from the polls Saturday as early voting began in Nevada.

A long line of socially distanced voters stretched out from the Elko Convention Center on the first day of voting. Polling was scheduled to end at 2 p.m.

This election year, county clerks throughout Nevada mailed ballots to voters that can be filled out and mailed back or dropped off at specified locations. Still, a limited number of polling places were opened for in-person voting.

“We had over 25,000 mail-ballots sent out, so we are trying to track that many ballots plus we are having in-person voting …” Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said earlier this week.

Those who have received a mail-in ballot but would prefer to vote in-person should take their paper ballot to their polling place and surrender the ballot.

“If they don’t bring that ballot they can still vote, but they would have to sign an affirmation confirming that they have not voted that ballot,” Jakeman said.