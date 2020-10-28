Early voting ends at 6 p.m. Friday

ELKO — Voters have until 6 p.m. Friday to cast early ballots in the 2020 election.

All early voting is at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way.

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman explained this year’s “hybrid” election earlier this month, saying voters have been sent mail-in ballots but may still vote in person if they take their paper ballot to their polling place and surrender the ballot.

“If they don’t bring that ballot they can still vote, but they would have to sign an affirmation confirming that they have not voted that ballot,” she said.

Ballots also can be dropped off at the Elko County Clerk’s Office, 571 Idaho St., or any Election Day polling place. Ballot drop boxes are available at the Carlin, Elko, Wells and West Wendover City Clerk’s offices during their normal business hours through Friday.

According to the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office, “In order to be counted, ballots returned by mail must be postmarked no later than November 3. Ballots that are given to a mail carrier or deposited in a Post Office receptacle prior to the last posted pickup time will have their ballot postmarked that same day.”