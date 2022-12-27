Election security big issue for Elko County in 2022

Elko County Board of Commissioners is closing out a year that involved election issues, expanding district court space, breaking ground for the Child Advocacy Center, and much more.

Election security questions were prominent in 2022 as commissioners listened to citizen concerns and considered hand-counting ballots while also voicing confidence in Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman and how she conducted elections.

Jakeman and Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne in turn came up with a plan to expand voter trust, and Jakeman told county commissioners on Oct. 19 that her proposal would be for the county do its own audit of the Nov. 8 general election on Nov. 14 with at least one commissioner involved.

That audit was done, and county commissioners officially approved November election results on Nov. 17. Three commissioners observed that audit – Wilde Brough, Jon Karr and Rex Steninger - along with Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman.

Video of the audit also was posted live online to ease voter concerns about election accuracy. Brough said he was surprised more people didn’t turn out to observe the audit, especially those critical of the election process.

Elko County Commissioners agreed in August to consider looking at a forensic audit of the primary election, but they learned in September that they cannot order a forensic audit based on a legal opinion.

Citizens also complained about the Dominion voting machines used by the Elko County Clerk’s Office, and there was a petition signed by roughly 300 people regarding election issues and the voting machines.

Bank project

One of the county’s accomplishments in 2022 was the renovation of a former bank building into a courthouse, Commissioner Cliff Eklund said in a December interview as he received a plaque from commissioners for his eight years of service on the board. He decided against running again, and Travis Gerber was elected to take his place Jan. 2.

Elko County purchased the two-story building that was used by Washington Federal Bank for $1.3 million in January 2020 for future county use, and Elko District Court Department 2 began using the building in early September 2022 after renovations provided a new courtroom and offices.

“This is a wonderful facility,” Elko District Judge Al Kacin told the Elko Daily Free Press.

The project cost more than $400,000, which was higher than expected because of inflation and supply chain issues.

Advocacy center

In April, a ground-breaking ceremony was held for the Great Basin Child Advocacy Center at 1401 College Ave. The center is on land provided by the City of Elko, but it will be operated by Elko County. The facility, made possible by a grant from the Pennington Foundation, will provide services for sexually or physically abused children.

American Southwest Electric of Las Vegas bid $4.35 million to build the center, and Elko County Commissioners accepted the bid in March.

Also in April, commissioners joined the City of Elko in official support for the proposed recreation and events center project led by the Boys & Girls Club of Elko, but they had two conditions – that the Boys & Girls Club secure private funding and that there be an oversight board.

Elko City Council approved the project in December, passing a motion to research a proposed conveyance of land that includes ball fields between the Elko County Fairgrounds and City Park.

Fire and EMS

In December, Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners approved a partnership agreement with the Nevada Department of Wildlife on fuels and fire mitigation responses and projects, and Fire Chief Matt Petersen said that agreement continued partnership efforts.

Caleb McAdoo, regional NDOW supervisor, said the focus of the interlocal agreement is “sound government efficiencies that frankly we think taxpayers want to see.”

The district already has an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, plans to improve its agreement with the U.S. Forest Service and has agreements with the Nevada Division of Forestry and NV Energy, he said, also reporting that the district is looking at an agreement with Wells Rural Electric.

In October, commissioners approved leasing a house for temporary quarters so that the Elko County Ambulance Service can work toward a 24-hour, seven-day service for Spring Creek. The house would be used temporarily, while the fire station on Licht Parkway is being expanded to include ambulance service.

The ambulance service and Elko County Fire Protection district are partnering for combined services at the Licht Parkway station.

Emergency Medical Services Chief Chris McHan said there has been a longtime demand to expand the ambulance service, and “we are excited to provide the service to the Spring Creek community.”

He said the 24-7 service wouldn’t be running until early in 2023, but coverage was already increasing.

Growing business

In September, county commissioners agreed to sell 5.81 acre-feet of water to Devils Gate Ranch for $37,500 for a proposed meat packing plant, but the agreement has a reversion clause if the plant isn’t built.

Also in September, Elko County Commissioners conditionally renewed Thrive Cannabis Marketplace’s business license to operate in Jackpot, but the company had to provide the necessary financial papers to the Elko County Sheriff’s Department within 30 days. Thrive later provided the papers.

In early August, the county agreed to send a letter of support to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for the agency’s plan to convey 6,366 acres to the City of West Wendover and to Tooele County, Utah. West Wendover planned to use the land for development of an industrial park and the bulk of the acres go to the city.

Tooele County gets land for runway protection of the airport that serves Wendover, Utah, and West Wendover, Nevada.

COVID and more

In July, the Elko County Board of Health learned that Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital was seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, although they weren’t as severe as cases in earlier stages of the pandemic.

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Steve Simpson, said that after zero admissions in April, cases started rising in May and June mainly because of the omicron variant, and cases continued through this year, City of Elko water treatment tests showed.

Biobot Analytics reported an increase in November, with the level enough to produce 10 new COVID-19 cases a day within Elko city limits. Sewage samples collected on Nov. 22 had an effective virus concentration of 378,140 genome copiers per liter, up from 178,158 genome copies per liter in late October, but lower than the 409,676 recorded in mid-September.

Taxes, grants

In April, county commissioners learned that the county’s estimated assessed valuation for the 2022-2023 fiscal year was down 6.33% to nearly $2.37 billion, including net proceeds of mining, and that the Nevada Department of Taxation’s population estimate for Elko County is that it will drop to 54,546 in the 2022-2023 fiscal year that began July 1, compared with 55,435 in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

In March, the county renewed for a second year a $1 surcharge on cellular and land-line phone bills to bring in revenue for Next Generation 911 services that Chairman Delmo Andeozzi said brought the county out of the “dark ages.”

The estimate back in March was that the surcharge was accumulating roughly $50,000 a month in collections for the 911 project. The county raised the fee from 25 cents to $1 in April of 2021.

In February, Elko County Commissioners decided to request 50 cents out of the 75 cents in property taxes that became available with the end of the Elko County School District’s pay-as-you-go fund, which would mean taxes would go down slightly for residents depending on where they live.

Back in January, Elko County Commissioners approved roughly $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act grants to six out of 21 applicants, with the largest amount – nearly $2 million – going to the Spring Creek Association. The association planned to support continued recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 on the community and businesses.

Elko Lions Club received $750,000, the Spring Creek ambulance station, $550,000, Jackpot, $500,000, Silver State Stampede, $379,506, and the Elko County Fair Board, $300,000.

The grants were out of the nearly $ 10.25 million allocated to the county under ARPA.