Elko charter school permit approved

ELKO – Elko Institute for Academic Achievement now has a conditional use permit from the Elko Planning Commission that will allow construction of a new school this summer near Elko Peace Park for kindergarten through eighth grade students.

The commission approved the permit at its April 5 meeting, after seeing the conceptual drawings done by Babcock Design of Salt Lake City for the 30,000-square-foot facility that will face Ruby Vista Drive and have two classrooms for each grade.

“We’re looking at construction at the end of June,” said Lori Lynch, the charter school’s vice principal and a teacher. She told planners the capacity will be 396 students, with kindergarten through third grade on the first floor and the other grades on the second floor.

She said the charter school is in the process of notifying bidders that a general contractor has been chosen. The name of the contractor is yet to be released.

Planning documents state that the more than nine-acre site will include parking and queuing space for the pick-up and drop-off of students routed through the parking lot, as well as a playground and a multi-use grass field.

Elko City Council approved a zone change for the school site in January 2021 at the recommendation of the planning commission, making the change from commercial transitional to public quasi-public, and Lynch said the conditional use permit is “just following through with the next step.”

City Planner Cathy Laughlin said staff recommended approval of the permit so school construction can begin, but the traffic study for the school just arrived, so “we will review it and take it into consideration” for the final site plan.

Bob Thibault, the city’s civil engineer, said he wanted the traffic study because “I foresaw some challenges there we should consider,” and he recommended a traffic barrier. The staff wrote in its report to the planning commission that the barrier could be along the north boundary to prevent traffic cutting through along a dirt road. Utility companies would need to agree and have an easement.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the commission that he believes “the traffic study will address any concerns from the city manager’s office.”

Elko Institute for Academic Achievement’s new school is estimated to cost $9.2 million, which is roughly $3 million more than the original estimate when EIAA started planning four years ago, Lynch said in February.

The school received word in February that it would be receiving an $8.1 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for construction, and EIAA is raising money to help pay for the facility.

Currently, the charter school that started in 2009 uses leased space on Railroad Street and has 198 students.

EIAA received approval from the state charter authority in late January to amend its charter to allow for the new school and increased enrollment.

The planning staff’s recommendation for permit approval came with a list of findings, including that the site is suitable for the proposed use and is consistent with surrounding land uses that include the Peace Park, retail areas and state offices.

The school site is “fairly large. There is ample space for the school to develop the area they need and keep a buffer between the residential zone, while still relating to the more commercial zone without being directly connected to it,” the proposal states.

The land now owned by the charter school had been city-owned until the city sold it in 1992 to the United Methodist Church, with restrictions at that time against multiple housing developments, hotels and motels. EIAA bought the land in 2020.

