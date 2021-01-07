Elko charter school's rezone request advances to city council

She said she lives on Fairway Drive north of the AIAA property, and her housing area has only one way in and out by way of Ruby Vista Drive.

“I foresee there will be a time when I really won’t be able to get out of my housing area,” she told the commission, questioning how the city would be managing traffic at the intersection of Ruby Vista and College. “There has been no traffic control.”

Byrnes was the only one to offer public comment at the meeting.

Preliminary plans for the school show two exits from the site, one of them on College Parkway and the other at a side road, but drop-off and pick-up would not be on streets but inside the property, Lynch told the commission. Cars would enter one way and leave another.

Jeff Dalling, who was re-elected commission chairman at the meeting, assured Byrnes the zoning action is just preliminary, and that there is the option to appeal to Elko City Council.

The acreage EIAA purchased was city-owned until the city sold it in 1992 to the United Methodist Church, with restrictions at that time against multiple family housing developments, motels and hotels.