Elko charter school's rezone request advances to city council

ELKO – A zoning change for Elko Institute for Academic Achievement’s proposed construction of a new school is headed to the Elko City Council for approval after the Elko Planning Commission endorsed it this week.
The unanimous vote came after Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin said concerns about increased traffic aired at the meeting would be addressed in the permitting and development stages of the project.
“The item tonight is simply talking about the zoning,” she said. “This isn’t about development of the property for that school.”
The charter school purchased 11.38 acres at the northeast corner of College Parkway and Ruby Vista Drive in March for a future facility, and now needs the zoning to be changed from commercial transitional to public, quasi-public for a school.
Currently, the charter school is in a warehouse facility on Railroad Street. The academy board has been looking at moving out of the location because it is not “meeting the needs of the students and parents at this time,” said Lori Lynch, vice principal and teacher.
She said on Wednesday that the school’s 10-year lease at 1031 Railroad St. expired in August, and the school expanded that lease for four more years, so “we will be in this building until 2024,” while planning and building a new facility. “There is a lot to do yet.”
The zoning change is “actually one of the very first steps” of a long process toward a new facility, but without the zone change other efforts would be “moot,” Lynch said.
She said told the commission that the purchased land is “the perfect location” for a school accommodate children in grades kindergarten through eighth. There is one classroom per grade now, but the hope is that the new school would double classroom numbers.
Expansion would require charter authority approval, however, Lynch said.
She said EIAA is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a USDA construction loan because the charter school, unlike the Elko County School District, does not receive state money for new facilities nor pay-as-you-go funding for school projects.
Plans call for a roughly 30,000-square-foot facility that would have the capacity for up to 400 students, up from the current 198 students, but “it will take a few years to reach 398 capacity,” she told the planning commissioners.
Lynch said Wednesday the school does not have cost estimates to release to the public yet but is accumulating information for the USDA. EIAA also plans a capital campaign to raise money because the USDA loan will not cover 100% of the costs.
Homeowner Julie Byrnes said she was worried about increased traffic with the charter school because traffic already is busy due to growth in the vicinity, including new schools and state offices, as well as proximity to Great Basin College.
She said she lives on Fairway Drive north of the AIAA property, and her housing area has only one way in and out by way of Ruby Vista Drive.
“I foresee there will be a time when I really won’t be able to get out of my housing area,” she told the commission, questioning how the city would be managing traffic at the intersection of Ruby Vista and College. “There has been no traffic control.”
Byrnes was the only one to offer public comment at the meeting.
Preliminary plans for the school show two exits from the site, one of them on College Parkway and the other at a side road, but drop-off and pick-up would not be on streets but inside the property, Lynch told the commission. Cars would enter one way and leave another.
Jeff Dalling, who was re-elected commission chairman at the meeting, assured Byrnes the zoning action is just preliminary, and that there is the option to appeal to Elko City Council.
The acreage EIAA purchased was city-owned until the city sold it in 1992 to the United Methodist Church, with restrictions at that time against multiple family housing developments, motels and hotels.
Laughlin said the staff recommended approval of the zoning change, with three conditions: EIAA must be actively engaged in developing the property within four years after date of approval; a conditional use permit must be approved for establishment of a new principal permitted use; and if those two conditions are not met, the Elko City Council shall take action to revert the zoning back to its earlier designation.
EIAA’s rezoning request was initially to be on the Elko Planning Commission agenda in August, but the proposal was tabled at the school’s request.
“They were in the process of establishing funding and needed to get further into the process before we continued with the zone amendment to be sure that they were moving forward,” Laughlin said Wednesday.