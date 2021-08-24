 Skip to main content
Elko City Council cautioned about potential consequences of rejecting governor's mask policy
Elko City Council cautioned about potential consequences of rejecting governor's mask policy

ELKO – Elko City Council and its members could be opening themselves to legal liability if they vote today to adopt Elko County’s anti-mask policy.

That’s the opinion of City Attorney David Stanton, after Elko resident Lee Hoffman requested the council to consider prohibiting Gov. Steve Sisolak’s indoor mask mandate, as well as any potential door-to-door vaccination solicitations.

Stanton also stated that Sisolak has the authority to remove city council members from office if they willfully fail to obey his emergency directives.

He issued the legal opinion examining potential consequences of rejecting the governor's Emergency Directive 047, including the possibility of immunity from prosecution under Nevada Revised Statutes, legislative immunity and discretionary function immunity. He concluded that none of them would likely offer protection.

The attorney also wrote that the City could open itself to “large penalties” from Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as employee grievances based on workplace safety.

Elko County Commissioners voted earlier this month to refuse to comply with Sisolak’s mask mandate.

The city council agreed in July to inform the governor of its opposition to vaccine passports, door-to-door vaccine surveys, and any vaccinations at school without parental consent, in line with the Elko County School Board's stance on COVID-19 issues.

The city council meets at 4 p.m. today in the Turquoise Room at the Elko Convention Center.

State directive mandates face masks for students in Clark, Washoe counties only
