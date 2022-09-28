Elko CIty Council OK with hiking room tax to 15% for ECVA

ELKO – Elko City Council voted to increase the lodging tax from 14% to 15% to help raise money for the Elko Convention & Visitors Center to make a balloon payment coming due in 2026 for the conference center.

There will be two readings of the ordinance before action is final.

The council voted on Sept. 27 in the same motion to also move 0.5% of the room tax allocations from the ECVA Marketing Fund to the ECVA Facility Fund to provide more dollars toward the $6.5 million balloon payment, but the vote was close. Mayor Reece Keener and Councilwoman Mandy Simons voted against the motion.

Keener originally wanted to table action for more financial documents from ECVA, but he opened the door to the city’s financial services director, Jan Baum, presenting four scenarios for raising revenue for the balloon payment that she and ECVA Executive Director Annette Kerr worked out.

Baum said the council’s approved scenario would bring in an additional roughly $400,000 a year, based on current budgets.

“No other percentages are reallocated, only from marketing,” she said.

Allocations from the lodging tax also go to the City of Elko Recreation Fund, the Airport Alliance to keep SkyWest coming to Elko, the state, the recreation board, the Western Folklife Center and the fair board.

Under the approved scenario, the ECVA will receive $1.663 million per year in room tax revenues for operations, the marketing fund and facility fund, but still will need to make its annual $565,686 payment for the conference center.

Baum said in the call that ECVA currently makes that payment using revenue from different sources but with the increased money coming in, ECVA could make the payments from the facility fund alone, “so to me, they should be able to save money in other ways.”

Simons said she would support the 0.5% reallocation to the marketing fund but not anything else because the city might need the remaining 2% allowed for the room tax, but Kerr warned that if ECVA defaulted on the loan, it could “lose everything.”

She said when the financing was arranged, the lender put ECVA’s name on all the separately created limited liability companies created for the design and construction of the $9 million conference center, and default could lead to losing the building and land.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder suggested that the council consider raising the room rate to 15% for 10 years to generate roughly $3 million, and that would be “at least half of the payment and could be a starting point” toward approaching the Elko County Board of Commissioners for additional assistance.

Kerr said ECVA plans to talk with the county.

“The conference center to me is worth that,” Calder said, but he said he wouldn’t be “comfortable with raising the tax 2%” because the city may need the final 1% allowed to meet other needs.

The motion by Councilman Chip Stone, who also is on the ECVA board, didn’t put a year limit on the 1% as Calder suggested, however.

Keener said the lodging community was against raising the room tax. Hoteliers spoke against raising the lodging tax on Sept. 13.

Stone and Councilman Clair Morris both pointed out that the lodging tax is a pass-through tax paid by those renting rooms, rather than the hotels and motels.

“It’s not affecting local citizens,” Morris said.

With the 0.5% reallocation, the ECVA marketing fund will receive $353,887 a year, down from $495,442.

Kerr said the marketing fund grew to $1 million because there was no point in spending marketing dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, but ECVA is now in full swing providing funds for events in the Elko area that put “heads in beds.”

Bonding would be yet another option to pay off the conference center, and it came up at the earlier ECVA board meeting on Sept. 27, when the board voted to hire the law firm of Sherman & Howard out of Las Vegas to review current financing agreements for the conference center.

The ECVA board held off on hiring the lawyers as bonding agents, however, until there is a decision on how to meet the balloon payment.

“All those agreements to me are a little bit convoluted,” said ECVA board member and Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi, who told the board he thought the lawyers need to “deconstruct and reconstruct” all the agreements.

He said, however, that he felt it was premature to hire the firm because “we don’t know what path we are taking at this time” to handle the $6.57 million balloon payment that is due in March 2026.

ECVA signed a construction and facility use agreement in 2015 for the conference center that is adjacent to the convention center, and the original loan amount was $12 million. The ECVA contributed $3 million, and the $9 million balance was financed at nearly 4.75% for 25 years, with annual payments of $565,686, but the balloon payment to pay it off is in 2026.

The law firm estimated that the cost to review legal documents for the financing would “be in the range of $5,000 to $7,500,” but the fee to be special counsel if the authority decides to offer bonds would be up to $55,000, if bonds aren’t issued before Dec. 31, 2023. They would be recalculated after that deadline.

Kerr said the staff was recommending the review of the 2015 agreements and looking at Sherman & Howard as a bond agent, if “we decide to go out to bond.”

She said, however, that Sherman & Howard is also bond counsel for the City of Elko, and the firm said that if there is a conflict of interest, the city comes first.

ECVA board member Matt McCarty, who is also on the school board, made the motion to hire the law firm for the review only.