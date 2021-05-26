Elko City Council OKs cost-of-living pay increase

ELKO – City employees will see a 3% cost-of-living adjustment in the 2021-2022 fiscal year rather than the expected 2% originally budgeted, and Elko City Council has agreed to also allow two-step pay increases for “exemplary” employees.

The city has more money than anticipated after tightening the hatches during the pandemic and receiving federal funds, so the final budget additionally will include a $40,000 donation to the Silver State Stampede and money for extra street projects and more.

The Social Security Administration's estimated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) had been lower in January, at 1.7%, but is now at 4.4%.

“I don’t think anyone in this room is surprised by that,” Financial Services Director Jan Baum said at the Tuesday council meeting at city hall.

She said going up to 3% on the COLA for employees who are not in unions would cost the city roughly $33,500 and the two-step pay increase for non-union workers could add up to $62,500. The city has 13 pay steps and once an employee reaches the 13th step, they cannot go higher but can get COLA pay.

City Manager Curtis Calder said the budget was in good shape to allow for the two-step pay hikes for “folks who really knocked it out of the park” during the COVID-19 pandemic.