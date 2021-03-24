Elko city council repeals COVID emergency

ELKO – One year later, Elko City Council has repealed its COVID-19 emergency declaration, but the city remains under Gov. Steve Sisolak’s restrictions -- at least until Elko County completes its plan to take over COVID-19 management.

Elko County is working on a COVID-19 management plan that could take effect May 1, if approved by the state. Sisolak is turning over management to local authorities, but the state will continue to keep a close watch on COVID-19 cases and require county reports.

City staff recommended ending the emergency declaration, but City Manager Curtis Calder said at the council’s March 23 meeting the action “won’t make the city immune” from directives from the governor.” That means still operating at 50% capacity, for example.

He asked that the council provide the same direction as it had when the declaration was in place, which is to allow the city manager flexibility in determining standards for building occupancy and continuing to be the city’s compliance authority.

The council declared the emergency on March 18, 2020, when the pandemic led to shutdowns and strict rules statewide and the city expected a financial hit. The city tightened its belt and slowed spending, but federal funding and a lower impact to sales taxes than expected kept the city in good financial shape.