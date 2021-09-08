Elko City Council to look at spending $27.5 million

ELKO – How to spend nearly $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act money is a question the Elko City Council will be addressing in a special meeting Thursday, including looking at funding proposals for behavior health and Boys & Girls Club’s projects.
“Once we receive input and feedback, we will schedule a second hearing in either late September or early October,” Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said.
“Although we have received two specific proposals for the Boys & Girls Club and Nevada Health Centers, we have received lots of inquiries from various nonprofits,” he said.
The council agenda includes potential requests from several organizations, including the Western Folklife Center, FISH (Friends In Service Helping), Local Area Shelter Support Organization, Family Resource Center, Igloo and the Elko Institute for Academic Achievement.
“I’m speculating that the city council will require some sort of grant application to be filled out and returned prior to disbursing funding, so any approvals on Thursday will most likely be contingent upon the city receiving an application and determining that a project is eligible for funding,” Calder said.
He also said the city has identified water and sewer projects that appear to qualify for the rescue funds, and a conceptual list of those projects will be reviewed with the council.
The 3 p.m. meeting at Elko City Hall will kick off with a brief presentation on the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the rescue act, followed by consideration of how to prioritize eligible spending ideas, according to the agenda.
Spending must fall into four categories, and the city outlined these:
1. To respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts.
2. To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to such eligible workers of the recipient, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who performed essential work.
3. For the provision of government services, to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such recipient due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the recipient prior to the emergency.
4. To make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.
Nevada Health Centers will be presenting a Community Behavioral Health Center proposal that would include a potential $2 million commitment through December 2024, using rescue plan dollars. The pandemic has shown a greater need for mental health services.
The Boys & Girls Club of Elko is looking for a $400,000 commitment in rescue funds towards a childcare center renovation project at the Elko facility with a 51-child capacity. This project falls under Support Public Health Response category, which encompasses childhood health including childcare, the club’s packet states.
The new center would serve children ages 9 months through 5 years old and would be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the club’s presentation packet that also outlines plans for the new club and childcare center in Spring Creek.
The Elko project also would involve bathroom updates, a new fenced playground and completion of the club’s outdoor adventure area, to include two playground structures, swing set, Bankshot basketball course, inflatable zone, and a shelter.
According to the presentation, the Boys & Girls Club already awarded Michael Clay Corp. of Winnemucca the general contract for the Elko and Spring Creek projects and chose Element Construction of Elko for civil engineering. The contracts were awarded in July.
The cost for the 2,146-square-foot Elko childcare center, renovations, playground, equipment, and architect fees is estimated at $880,366. The Spring Creek project is estimated at $8.04 million.
Donations so far total a little more than $8.92 million for the projects in Elko and Spring Creek, and the Boys & Girls Club needs $773,165 to meet the project goal, according to the packet.