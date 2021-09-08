Elko City Council to look at spending $27.5 million

The Boys & Girls Club of Elko is looking for a $400,000 commitment in rescue funds towards a childcare center renovation project at the Elko facility with a 51-child capacity. This project falls under Support Public Health Response category, which encompasses childhood health including childcare, the club’s packet states.

The new center would serve children ages 9 months through 5 years old and would be open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the club’s presentation packet that also outlines plans for the new club and childcare center in Spring Creek.

The Elko project also would involve bathroom updates, a new fenced playground and completion of the club’s outdoor adventure area, to include two playground structures, swing set, Bankshot basketball course, inflatable zone, and a shelter.

According to the presentation, the Boys & Girls Club already awarded Michael Clay Corp. of Winnemucca the general contract for the Elko and Spring Creek projects and chose Element Construction of Elko for civil engineering. The contracts were awarded in July.

The cost for the 2,146-square-foot Elko childcare center, renovations, playground, equipment, and architect fees is estimated at $880,366. The Spring Creek project is estimated at $8.04 million.