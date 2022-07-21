Elko city manager to retire

ELKO – After nearly two decades as Elko’s city manager, Curtis Calder has submitted his intent to retire.

“I am grateful for the support of the City Council and my coworkers, past and present, who have assisted me during my 24-year career with the City of Elko,” he said. Calder’s retirement in January will mark the completion of more than 30 years of public service in Nevada.

“Although my family and I will be relocating over the next couple of months, I will remain in Elko through January to wrap up projects and assist with the pending transition,” he said. His wife, Brandy, is operations supervisor at the Social Security office in Elko.

Elko City Council members are scheduled to discuss the position’s job description and recruiting process on Tuesday.

Calder, 54, was human services director for the City before he was appointed interim city manager in 2003 after Linda Ritter left Elko to become Carson City’s manager.

As interim manager, Calder arranged the interviews of five finalists for the position. But after the City was unable to negotiate a contract with the top choice, Calder himself was appointed to the position.

Prior to coming to Elko, he worked for six years for the Airport Authority of Washoe County. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and a master's degree after graduating from Lowry High School in Winnemucca.

Along with being the City of Elko’s manager, Calder is an avid backcountry motorcycle enthusiast and supporter of the local animal shelter.

Elko City Council meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Elko City Hall.