Elko commissioners reject idea of creating 'Innovation Zone' governments

A Feb. 13 Associated Press story quoted Berns saying, “For us to be able to take risks and be limber, nimble and figure things out like you do when you’re designing new products, that’s not how government works. So why not let us just create a government that lets us do those things?”

Many people have not bought this argument. During a special meeting of the Storey County commission on Feb. 16, Storey County resident Steven Ayer told the commissioners, “I don’t understand how you could even consider this. Somebody is trying to take our land from us. It’s ridiculous. … These companies need to deal with Storey County the way that we are. You guys are competent, and we know that you’re going to hire more competent people to deal with the kind of issues that they have to deal with technology-wise. Are we not smart?”

“How is it in Storey County’s interest to allow Blockchain’s fiefdom to remove this land from the county oversight and fiscal involvement?” Storey County resident Eileen Gay asked. “What is to prevent this 800-pound gorilla of a neighbor from swallowing our small neighborhood up?”