Elko commissioners speak out on national debt

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners want their congressional delegation to know they oppose spending bills weaving through Congress that would increase the nation’s debt, and they voted to send a letter to the delegation outlining their concerns.

“Elko County Board of Commissioners is imploring you to oppose the various spending bills making their way through Congress. The future of our nation depends on you in Congress ending this insane deficit spending,” the letter states.

“Even without the new bills you are currently considering, our national debt is inching toward $29 trillion. Before supporting any bill that adds to that deficit, stop and think what that number means,” the commissioners chose to tell the delegation.

“The national debt is getting crazy,” said Chairman Jon Karr, and Commissioner Cliff Eklund said at the commissioners Nov. 3 meeting, “I don’t know how we can pay it off.”

According to news reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was working to pass the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better legislation and separately send the $550 billion Senate-passed infrastructure bill to President Joe Biden’s desk yet this week.

Commissioner Rex Steninger wrote the draft letter on debt for the board, which tweaked it slightly before approving it. They took out a reference to the Nov. 2 elections at the end, so the final paragraph will be: “Please help correct our course by rejecting any bill that adds to our frightening national debt.”

Steninger wrote that “looking back, 29 trillion seconds ago was 918,952 years ago,” and the letter states that “looking to the future, it would take us nearly a century to pay off this debt if we began paying it off at a rate of $10,000 for every second. That would be our great-great grandchildren that would finally see the debt retired. How can you in Congress do that to our future generations?”

Commissioners on occasion choose to weigh in on national and state issues by sending letters to national or state officials.

They had planned at an October meeting to approve sending a letter to the congressional delegation on efforts to change the 1872 mining law to raise royalties on hard-rock minerals mined on public lands, but they decided not to write the letter after learning about successful efforts by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., to keep the measure out of the Senate reconciliation bill.

They were concerned because gold mining is a big part of the county’s economy.

The proposal was for an 8% gross royalty on new mines, a 4% gross royalty on existing operations and a 7-cent-per-ton tax on dirt and rock moved during the extraction process.

Elko County’s commissioners also fired off letters earlier this year to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak with their concerns about his COVID-19 mandates.

Love 1 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1