Elko Convention Center will get $500K in Covid grants

ELKO – Elko Convention and Visitors Authority is receiving three tourism-impact grants totaling $504,256 from the City of Elko’s $27.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Elko City Council also voted Jan. 25 to grant $41,164 in rescue funds to the Elko County Fair Board and $20,582 to the Western Folklife Center, because both were also hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that curtailed their tourism events.

A $51,455 grant to the Elko County Recreation Board was tabled, however, because of concerns about conflict of interest -- concerns that also led the council to approve each grant individually rather than OK the $617,457 total in one vote.

Mayor Reece Keener said the Elko County Recreation Board oversees funds going to cities and towns in the entire county so “I’m having a hard time seeing a conflict because we aren’t using the funds for our own personal enrichment.”

City Attorney David Stanton said there is “probably not a conflict,” but he wanted to check before the council votes on that grant.

Councilwoman Mandy Simons, who made the separate motions for the grants, said at least four of the council members are on the county recreation board. The fifth seat was held by the late Bill Hance, whose council seat is now held by Giovanni Puccinelli.

The council agreed to provide $195,528 for ECVA itself, $144,073 for ECVA advertising, and $164,655 for ECVA facilities. Councilman Chip Stone abstained on each grant motion because he is on the ECVA board and chairs the Marketing Committee.

Councilman Puccinelli abstained from the fair board vote because he is on that board, but the vote for the Western Folklife Center grant was unanimous because no one from the council is on that board.

The tourism grants were based on a formula from the U.S. Department of Treasury for lost revenue calculation attributable to the city’s transient lodging tax distribution formula for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2020, according to Jan Baum, the city’s financial services director.

“The organizations that received funds are organizations that are designated to receive distributions from the (city) recreation fund per city code,” she said in a Jan. 26 email.

Requests from nonprofit organizations for a share of the grant pie have yet to be awarded. Deadline was Dec. 31 for applications.

“We are still meeting on grant applications,” Baum told the council.

In the email, she said that the city has more than $8 million in rescue grant applications, and “the recommendation to council for grant amounts and grantees will be determined based on Treasury Final Rule guidance, needs in the community and available funds.”

Back in October, Elko City Council approved $18 million in rescue money for infrastructure projects, including adding another water source for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and a second water source at exit 298 off Interstate 80.

The infrastructure projects qualified under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 that was established to help states and cities mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Impacts to tourism and to nonprofit organizations also are covered.

Elko City Council held two ARPA workshops in September and October to hear from city staff, the public and organizations regarding their funding needs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0