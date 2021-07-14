Elko Council opposes vaccine passports, door-to-door surveys

ELKO – Elko City Council plans to send a letter to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that supports Elko County School District’s recent stance on COVID-19 issues and lets the governor know the city opposes vaccine passports, any door-to-door vaccine surveys, and vaccinations at schools without parental consent.
“The letter can be fairly broad,” Elko City Attorney David Stanton said after comments from several people in the audience and the mayor and council.
The council also decided Tuesday to consider at its July 27 meeting whether to support a COVID-19-related resolution that Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger will propose at the county’s July 21 meeting.
County Manager Amanda Osborne confirmed Wednesday that the resolution will be on the agenda.
Mayor Reece Keener said Steninger has drafted a “very thorough and comprehensive” resolution, and he felt it was “appropriate for the county to lead on this.” He said, however, that he believes “the pendulum just has swung too far to one side.”
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the county, not the city, is over the health district, so she thought the city should leave the health issues related to COVID-19 to the county, and she proposed drafting a letter that “simply and generally speaking” states that the council opposes vaccine passports and people’s choice on whether to get vaccinated.
She wanted the letter to be forwarded to the school trustees and the county, but the final motion was to draft a letter to the governor. Councilman Bill Hance was absent, but the others all approved the motion.
Councilman Chip Stone said he would “always vote against vaccine passports, period. No one is going to force me or anyone I know or care about to get a vaccine. It’s not right, and we need to take a stand on it.” He also pushed for the letter to include opposition to vaccines offered at schools without parental consent.
Councilman Clair Morris questioned whether the governor would read the city’s letter, but he said, “I guess it is the only shot we have.”
Regarding the door-to-door concern, the mayor said “people in Elko don’t want people knocking on their doors encouraging them to get vaccinated.”
That issue was brought up by Robert Marr during public comment.
Lee Hoffman, a former city councilman, said he asked the council to consider support for the school board’s letter to the governor, but he was surprised to see a COVID-19-related resolution from Lander County on the agenda, too.
He said he was asking the council “to express solidarity” with the school board.
School trustees sent a letter to Sisolak sharing the concerns of the board, parents, educators, students, and the community, stating that trustees have “serious reservations about what the future will bring,” and that the board recognizes the importance of choice for parents and guardians when it comes to the welfare of their children.
“Indeed, this is a basic Constitutional right protected by the 14th Amendment,” the school board letter says, listing three concerns – potential extension of the mask mandate, the possibility of mandatory COVID-19 immunizations, and potential restrictions on participation in school activities based on immunization.
Regarding Lander County’s resolution, Hoffman said that while there are no signs that vaccine passports will be required, he could see where that could happen, and he asked the council to be “aware of threats to our freedoms.”
Lander County Commissioners adopted a resolution prohibiting any Lander County governmental entity from issuing a COVID-19 passport, stating that the commissioners have “serious concerns that implementing COVID-19 ‘vaccine passports’ will violate Lander County residents’ medical privacy rights, prejudice those who have not been vaccinated, and cause division among our populace.”
Janine Hansen of the Nevada Families for Freedom told the council that the vaccine issues are “extremely critical,” and she found the Lander County resolution impressive.
“We should not be required to have any kind of vaccine passport,” she said, telling the council that “you are the first line of defense to protect us from the over-reach” of the state and federal governments.
Nicole Sirotek, who is a nurse, said a passport would be a “violation of civil liberties,” and she encouraged the council to side with Elko County Commissioners. “We voted you in to protect our citizens.”
She also said she would “not stand down” from her beliefs.
Mercedes Mendive said those who opposed vaccines for their children do so out of caution, and she opposed vaccine passports as an attack on civil liberties, comparing them to the Star of David that Jewish people in Nazi Germany were forced to wear.
“Where does it stop? It’s outrageous,” she said.
Pediatrician Dr. Christy Armbruster said COVID-19 vaccines are still experimental, and she believes wearing masks for more than two hours is ineffective, even if properly fit, and she said children who contract the coronavirus don’t require treatment.
“We don’t need to do this,” she said.
Keener said after hearing all the public comment that he and the council “strive to be responsive to members of the community,” but he said he heard threats and that “really stinks.” He did not specify what he considered the threats to be, however.
City Manager Curtis Calder told the council the agenda question of whether the city would want to act on the COVID-19 issues was in response to requests from the public, but he cautioned that the city is required to follow all state mandates. He said, however, that there is “no harm in communicating opinions.”