Elko Council opposes vaccine passports, door-to-door surveys

She wanted the letter to be forwarded to the school trustees and the county, but the final motion was to draft a letter to the governor. Councilman Bill Hance was absent, but the others all approved the motion.

Councilman Chip Stone said he would “always vote against vaccine passports, period. No one is going to force me or anyone I know or care about to get a vaccine. It’s not right, and we need to take a stand on it.” He also pushed for the letter to include opposition to vaccines offered at schools without parental consent.

Councilman Clair Morris questioned whether the governor would read the city’s letter, but he said, “I guess it is the only shot we have.”

Regarding the door-to-door concern, the mayor said “people in Elko don’t want people knocking on their doors encouraging them to get vaccinated.”

That issue was brought up by Robert Marr during public comment.

Lee Hoffman, a former city councilman, said he asked the council to consider support for the school board’s letter to the governor, but he was surprised to see a COVID-19-related resolution from Lander County on the agenda, too.

He said he was asking the council “to express solidarity” with the school board.