Elko council to consider Zephyr Heights subdivision

ELKO – Jordanelle Third Mortgage LLC plans to develop Zephyr Heights Subdivision with 70 residential lots on 26.6 acres on the east side of Jennings Way, if Elko City Council approves a zoning change and tentative map for the project at its Tuesday meeting.

Elko Planning Commission recommended conditional approval to the council of the zoning change and tentative map for the subdivision north of the intersection with Puccinelli Parkway, with conditions that included renaming two of the proposed streets in the final map because they are too much like the names of current streets.

The street names on the preliminary map included Virginia Lane and Paradise Way, but there already are streets named Virginia Way and Paradise Drive, the city’s civil engineer, Bob Thibault, told the planning commission.

Thibault provided a copy of the new tentative map from the developers on Monday that shows the two names in question have been changed to Orovada Lane and Mesquite Way. The other two planned names remain the same – Incline Avenue and Tahoe Road.

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the planning commission at its Feb. 2 meeting that the street-naming would need to be addressed “before the council can consider the preliminary plat.”