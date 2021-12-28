Elko council to decide on rescue fund spending in 2022

ELKO – As Elko moves into the new year, the Elko City Council is pursuing the acquisition of railroad land from Union Pacific, negotiating to save SkyWest Airlines service and planning how to spend $27.5 million on federal rescue funds.

Looking back at 2021, the city council suffered the loss of Councilman Bill Hance to COVID-19 in July and was tasked with filling the vacancy created by his death. The council chose Giovanni Puccinelli in August for the council seat that will be up for re-election in 2022.

“COVID created significant operational headwind for the City of Elko in 2021. We had daily COVID impacts, reducing available workforce. Every department has been affected with quarantines and/or sick employees. Councilman Hance’s unfortunate death serves as a reminder that our organization is not ‘immune’ to the impacts of COVID,” said Mayor Reece Keener.

City staff wrote that “due to employee shortages and the influx of federal money, the workload has increased,” and “morale is not great at the city right now.”

Deadline for the first round of applications for the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act funds is Dec. 31 of this year, and “to date we have received six applications,” said Jan Baum, the city’s financial services director.

Infrastructure proposals for the $27.5 million in rescue money coming to the City of Elko include providing a second water source for Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and a second water source at exit 298 off Interstate 80, according to a presentation by City Manager Curtis Calder in October.

His infrastructure list totaled roughly $18 million, and those projects are in the design and planning stage, according to city staff.

Elko Councilman Hance dies of COVID-19 Elected in 2018, served city, county and country in many ways ...

The city additionally is looking at spending grant money to help tourism, which lost money in the pandemic, and helping nonprofits that applied for grants. In two public hearings in September and October the council heard requests from Nevada Health Centers, Vitality Center, Boys & Girls Club of Elko, the Family Resource Center, Western Folklife Center, Igloo, and an ABC TV station in Utah.

Elko City Council also passed resolutions in 2021 expressing concern about mandates coming down from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak because of the pandemic, and the city agreed to share with Elko County in the cost of the monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at Great Basin College.

Back in March, the city repealed its emergency declaration one year after it went into effect when the pandemic first hit.

In protest to Sisolak’s COVID-19 mandates, the council approved a letter in late July to the governor opposing door-to-door vaccine solicitations, vaccine passports and the vaccination of children without parental consent.

That council vote came on the day that Sisolak issued a new mask order that included Elko County because of high COVID-19 numbers, and Calder told the council the city must follow the mask mandate because the city received federal dollars that come through the state, such as CARES and rescue fund money.

Back in January 2021, the council approved a resolution urging the governor to ease COVID-19 restrictions that were impacting local businesses.

------

On the railroad land acquisition, the council in mid-December approved sharing the costs of an appraisal of 78.25 acres of railroad right-of-way with Union Pacific and approved a conditional purchase agreement. Keener said the purchase “could be a game changer” for Elko.

The acquisition of land at the east and west ends of Elko's downtown corridor would allow the city to in turn sell the property for development, said the mayor, who announced in December he would run for re-election.

Also in 2021, the city sold 15.37 acres of land at the intersection of Jennings Way and Rocky Road to the Veterans Administration in July for a veteran cemetery that had long been sought for Elko. The appraised value of the site was $900,000.

Additionally in 2021, Elko staff worked with the Elko Planning Commission and council to permit subdivisions. The city’s development manager, Michele Rambo, listed five projects approved in 2021:

-- Jarbidge Estates (townhomes), 18 units on North Fifth Street at Rolling Hills Drive.

-- Copper Trails Phase 2/Unit 2, 10 units at Copper Street and Mittry Avenue.

-- Ruby Mountain Peaks, 41 units at Mountain City Highway and Jennings Way.

-- Zephyr Heights Unit 1, 18 units at the top of East Jennings Way.

-- Cedar Estates Phase 3, 34 units at the north end of Daisy and Primrose.

Rambo also listed 11 housing projects current under construction in Elko, and these included Aspen Heights, Cambridge Estates, Copper Trails Phase 3, Ruby Mountain Peaks, Townhomes at Ruby View, Mountain View Townhomes, Tower Hill phases 3 and 4, Zephr Heights Unit 1, Humboldt Hills and Great Basin Estates Phase 3.

------

Also in 2021, Fire Chief Matt Griego announced his retirement after 29 years in firefighting, and the council chose Deputy Chief Jack Snyder to replace him beginning in 2022.

The Elko Fire Department won council approval for a used ladder truck for nearly $600,000 after the council decided earlier in the year against buying a new ladder truck at a cost of $1.5 million.

In November, the council approved spending nearly $260,000 to convert the Elko Police Department to a new records management system that would be more compatible with the county-wide computer-aided dispatch system that is part of the upgrade of the 911 system in Elko County.

------

In December, Elko City Council voted to support efforts to study and potentially create an Elko County Health Department, but Elko County Commissioners voted the following day not to accept the $500,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In anticipation of a cold winter, Elko City Council approved a memorandum of understanding for the second year to cover the cost of housing homeless people at participating lodging when the temperature hits the zero range, however, Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson told the council at its Dec. 14 meeting that he had no motels signing up, so far.

Elko Public Works Director Dennis Strickland told the council in March that improvements to Spruce Road will be the next major project after the completion of Cedar Street reconstruction. The city also completed a parking lot at the Fifth Street Park, and volunteers were helping set up a dog park at the site in 2021.

Additionally in 2021, the city’s Rural Development Agency started beautification of the block ends in the downtown corridor in 2021, and the city acquired land at the Humboldt River to extend its HARP Trail.

Elko City Council also negotiated and approved a new golf management and concessionaire agreement in 2021 with Duncan Gold Management for Ruby View Golf Course.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0