Elko council votes to take portion of failed pay-as-you-go tax

ELKO – With defeat last fall of the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax that went for schools, the City of Elko is planning to take a piece of the tax pie -- 17.77 cents -- to bring extra money into the city’s coffers at least temporarily.

Elko City Council approved the tax increase, but the council also plans to ask the Elko County School District to give a presentation on the district’s plans to try again for a pay-as-you-go tax, acknowledging that the city’s tax share could be one time only if voters change their minds.

“Pay-as-you-go is dead, but we know there is an effort to bring it back to the voters later this year,” said Mayor Reece Keener. He said he thought the city should be specific about how the extra money would be used.

City Manager Curtis Calder said the city could not dip into the amount before now, because of a legislative lid on tax rates. He said he suspects Elko County, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover will also seek their shares.

Elko County’s property tax cap is $3.64, with shares going to cities and school district.

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the city “needs people to know your taxes aren’t going to increase.”