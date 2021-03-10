Elko council votes to take portion of failed pay-as-you-go tax

ELKO – With defeat last fall of the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax that went for schools, the City of Elko is planning to take a piece of the tax pie -- 17.77 cents -- to bring extra money into the city’s coffers at least temporarily.
Elko City Council approved the tax increase, but the council also plans to ask the Elko County School District to give a presentation on the district’s plans to try again for a pay-as-you-go tax, acknowledging that the city’s tax share could be one time only if voters change their minds.
“Pay-as-you-go is dead, but we know there is an effort to bring it back to the voters later this year,” said Mayor Reece Keener. He said he thought the city should be specific about how the extra money would be used.
City Manager Curtis Calder said the city could not dip into the amount before now, because of a legislative lid on tax rates. He said he suspects Elko County, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover will also seek their shares.
Elko County’s property tax cap is $3.64, with shares going to cities and school district.
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the city “needs people to know your taxes aren’t going to increase.”
Councilman Bill Hance said the city should just say it is a tax reallocation, and not say it is a tax increase, and the city “could certainly tie something to it.”
Councilman Clair Morris said he agreed that it was an easier sell if the money was earmarked “like for a recreation center. That would be a pretty, easy sale, and we’ve got one shot.”
The city’s tax rate would go from the current 92 cents to $1.0977 per $100 assessed valuation with the increase, according to a budget presentation by City Financial Services Director Jan Baum. She estimated in a budget presentation that the 17.77 cent tax would bring in nearly $1.09 million in one year.
Homeowners would not see an increase in their tax bills because they have already been paying the 75-cent pay-as-you-go tax.
The school board voted on Dec. 8 to try to bring pay-as-you-go back to voters before June 30, 2022, when the tax expires.
The city would not see an immediate boost in revenue.
“The 17.77 cents would go into effect July 1, 2021 but will be 100% abated because the tax rate for residents is capped. If the pay-as-you-go expires on June 30, 2022, then the 17.77 cents in property tax revenue will start being allocated to the City of Elko beginning July 1, 2020,” Baum explained.
Former Mayor Chris Johnson urged the council to reach out to the school district before doing anything, because he said the pay-as-you-go program has been successful in paying for new schools and school upgrades throughout the district over the years.
He said that when the gold mines began growing and bringing people to Elko, the pay-as-you-go program was an answer to people “who didn’t want a boom-and-bust cycle” impacting schools.
Keener said the city “is certainly not going to work in a vacuum on this,” and he recommended a motion for city staff to come up with potential uses for the tax funds and approve the 17.77 cent-hike, while Calder said he would reach out to the school district. The council unanimously approved the motion at its March 9 meeting.
Elko County School District began collecting pay-as-you-go taxes 35 years ago, but voters nixed the tax in last November’s general election. Soon after, retired school district superintendent Jeff Zander agreed to help the school district prepare to ask voters again for pay-as-you-go approval.
Pay-as-you-go started at 25 cents, rose to 50 cents in 1989 and went to 75 cents in 1992.
The 17.77-cent tax was just one part of Baum’s budget presentation to the council that showed the city was in better shape than had been expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The city prepared more conservatively than we ended up,” she said.
For the current fiscal year, the city adjusted the budget for economic shutdown and slow recovery, planning revenue from sales taxes at $12.2 million and room taxes at $2.5 million.
Instead, the estimated revenue from sales taxes is $15 million for this fiscal year -- $2.8 million more than budgeted -- and the estimated revenue from room taxes is $3.3 million, $750,000 more than budgeted.
Baum also reported that the general fund ending balance for this fiscal year has increased nearly $3 million because of CARES funding that totaled $3.7 million. The city spent the $3.7 million on COVID-19 related needs, but the budget benefited. For instance, nearly $3 million in CARES money was used to reimburse pay for public safety employees.
The tentative budget for the general fund at this point for the 2021-2022 fiscal year anticipates a beginning fund balance of $12.55 million, and a transfer out of nearly $4 million that leaves an available fund balance of nearly $8.59 million. Revenues are estimated at nearly $23.52 million and expenditures $23.93 million.
According to the presentation, $140,000 will go to the airport fund and $358,940 to the contingency fund for an ending general fund balance of $7.68 million. The required general fund balance is close to $1.99 million, which is well below the anticipated balance in the preliminary figures.
In addition to agreeing on the pay-as-you-go tax, the council agreed to fund one new detective position and make a half-time human resource position full time in. Also planned is a 1.7% cost of living increase for employees not in unions.
The council also decided to spend $50,000 for a second Shop Local Campaign, after the city spent $30,000 and Elko County $10,000 on the first campaign in response to COVID-19 impacts to business.
Calder said the money would be spread out among different types of media to promote shopping local, and “we need something new and creative” for the second campaign.
The council raised questions, however, about a budgeted $500,000 for the design of a new fire station at the site of the old golf course clubhouse, and they rejected a $1.5 million line item for a new ladder truck.
“Go ahead and take the ladder truck item out and have a special agenda item to look at the pros and cons and alternatives,” Keener suggested, and the council agreed to a motion to do so. The alternatives include leasing or buying used.
Calder said the city needs an overview of how much money it is spending over time on fire department equipment for a “full picture.”
Looking at the $500,000 tab for designing the new station, Morris said he thought that amount was too high, and “it got my attention.”
The council approved leaving the $500,000 in the budget but directed staff to look at options to reduce the cost. Morris was the only one voting against the motion.