Elko County and Spring Creek home-business changes coming

ELKO – How will Elko County's proposed conditional use permits affect Spring Creek Association members if they want to open a restaurant or become an Airbnb host?

That's among the questions generated from a proposed amendment to the Elko County Code that -- if approved by Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday -- could add five new types of businesses to the conditional use permit list for Agricultural-Residential zoned property.

Much of Spring Creek, Pleasant Valley, Lamoille and other neighborhoods near Elko area zoned Agricultural-Residential. Restaurants, animal or boarding kennels, Airbnb, nurseries and garden centers, and small businesses could be included alongside other conditional uses such as schools, libraries, museums, retreats, churches, monasteries, convents, riding academies and golf courses.

The proposed changes surfaced in February after business owners sought zoning changes to proceed with their application for a dog kennel in Spring Creek and adding a restaurant to a nursery in Pleasant Valley.

Rather than create possible "spot zoning" by approving zoning requests from Great Basin Kennel and 2 Wild Poppies, the Commissioners suggested amending the conditional use permit list, said County Surveyor and Senior Planner Corey Rice.

Although there is "a fairly significant issue with spot zoning in Elko County already, it makes things messy if you put a light industrial parcel in the middle of a residential [area]. All kinds of things could be put in there that might not be favorable to the community," he said.

"The County Commission thought it was cleaner, and I agreed with them, not to approve the zone change but add these [types of businesses] as conditional uses," Rice continued.

He emphasized that amending the conditional use permit list with new businesses "doesn't guarantee that it receives a permit from Elko County" and that businesses in Spring Creek or other homeowner associations must meet the HOA's rules and regulations, which could be stricter than County rules.

If a Spring Creek business owner applies for a permit, the County must have a letter from the SCA before it is considered by the Planning Commission, Rice said.

In the Spring Creek Association, if a resident decides to open one of the businesses listed under conditional uses at their home or another property, the application must first be approved by the Committee of Architecture, said president and general manager Jessie Bahr.

"There are areas within the association that may be a good fit for something like a restaurant, but several factors would need to be considered at the time of application, such as neighbor's thoughts, road access, etc.," Bahr explained.

Any member of the Spring Creek Association who files with the County for a conditional use permit must "get approval through the association," Rice said. "If the association doesn't approve the application, then the conditional use permit issued by Elko County is null and void."

Rice cited Elko County Ordinance 4-9-4, which stipulates the County works with all homeowners associations and follows their rules and bylaws.

"The association rules can be more stringent than Elko County. The County does not enforce association rules, but we do have an ordinance in place that ensures we work with the association to make sure we're not doing something detrimental to the association," Rice explained.

Bahr and Rice said that once the HOA approves the permit application, the owners then enter a second stage when they file for a conditional use permit with the Elko County Planning and Zoning Department.

Rice investigates and researches the applications, writes a field report, and makes recommendations to the Elko County Planning Commission including conditions to grant the permit.

The Planning Department's staff's recommendations could be revised by the Planning Commission with additional conditions or fewer ones, Rice said.

Letters sent to 30 of the closest neighbors invite them to a public meeting of the Planning Commission to voice their thoughts on the application.

The County prefers to have a letter of approval from Spring Creek or other homeowner associations included with the permit application before proceeding with a public hearing at the County level, Rice noted.

Spring Creek Association's rules are stricter than Elko County's ordinances, Bahr said, but that is in the property owner's favor.

"If you are in Spring Creek, you must first go through the COA, which has more stringent rules and regulations to try and keep property values up," she said.

Bahr added that any changes made Wednesday to the County's conditional use permit ordinance would affect the association. The COA will review the addition of the vacation rental service Airbnb and how to implement it into its Rules and Regulations.

"This was not around in the 1970s and 1980s when the rules were put in place," Bahr said.

Next week, the COA plans to begin classifying home occupation businesses as either "light" (office, clerical, crafts, sales, and more) or "general," where one non-resident is employed and works for the business on the property.

Bahr said the classification "ensures that home occupations in a tight residential, Agricultural/Residential, area, does not disturb the neighbors while providing additional services to the area."

"There is more latitude on what property owners can do without disturbing their neighbors," Bahr explained, adding there are businesses that have been "grandfathered" in due to owners receiving permission years ago.

"The businesses in place are not being taken away as we feel [the owners] have invested in them with prior approvals, and that would not be fair," she said. "Moving forward, there is clarity and consistency for all."

