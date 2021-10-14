Elko County asks governor to rescind habitat order

ELKO – Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive order creating a Nevada Habitat Conservation Framework say there already are plans and programs in place covering what he ordered, and they question the need for the Nevada Department of Wildlife to set up the framework.

Elko County Commissioners are sending a letter to the governor outlining their concerns and urging Sisolak to rescind the order and “instead work to make sure the agencies currently in charge of managing the sagebrush habitat are fully staffed and funded so the positive changes we are all anxious to see can start taking effect.”

Along with pointing out that the Sagebrush Ecosystem Council is carrying out the habitat plan for restoring sagebrush, the letter opposes the governor’s order to create a statewide connectivity plan and outlines concerns about declining mule deer numbers.

The county’s natural resources director, Curtis Moore, said “parts of the order are very broad,” and there are policies in place now for conserving sagebrush habitat for sage grouse, wildlife concerns and grazing issues, so the framework will “create more confusion.”

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he thought it was “odd there is this duplicity effort being made.”