Elko County audits election results

ELKO – Three Republican county commissioners and a Republican Party official took the unusual step of joining the Elko County Clerk’s Office on Monday as they conducted an audit of election results.

"The audit is performed after each election pursuant to NAC 293.255,” stated County Clerk Kris Jakeman. “Normally, our office conducts the audit. We asked the Commissioners and others to be involved for more transparency and understanding of the post-election audit.”

The Elko County Democratic Party was invited and a member of the Coalition of Nevada Voters was advised, Jakeman said. “Anyone was welcome to observe” but they did not respond.

The audit was broadcast via livestream on the county’s website. Results were not available Monday. Final election counts will be released Tuesday and county commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday to certify them.

Jakeman came up with the plan to add observers in October as a way to be more transparent due to some voters’ concerns over election integrity. She and County Manager Amanda Osborne originally came up with cost estimates for hand-counting ballots in answer to public comments and a petition.

County Commissioner Rex Steninger said roughly 300 signatures had been gathered on the petition urging the “county to do something.” But a full hand count would have cost more than $36,000.

Commissioners have debated the accuracy of Dominion voting machines since the 2020 election led to allegations of voter fraud by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters. The Elko County Republican Party asked commissioners to look into replacing the machines.

County GOP Chairman Lee Hoffman said at the time that he saw no indications of tampering in Elko County’s election results, but there was “a great deal of public mistrust across this country in Dominion machines.” He also said then that he did not believe Trump lost re-election due to the machines.

Hoffman joined Steninger and commissioners Jon Karr and Wilde Brough in poring over vote tabulations Monday.

On election night Nov. 8, more than 13,000 vote results were released by the county clerk from in-person voting with Dominion machines, early and mail-in voting. Another 1,000 were released Thursday and nearly 1,000 more remained to be counted because Nevada’s election law allows mail-in votes to be postmarked up through Election Day.

In the statewide results, incumbent U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto narrowly defeated challenger Adam Laxalt, and incumbent governor Steve Sisolak was narrowly defeated by Joe Lombardo.

Locally, 19.89% of Elko County voters chose Cortez Masto while 17.70% chose Sisolak.