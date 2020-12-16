Elko County Budget Committee OKs filling vacated positions

ELKO — The Elko County Budget Committee approved the filling of three jobs within county government Wednesday, wrapping up some year-end business before the holidays.

The positions approved include an accountant in the Fiscal Affairs Department, a child support caseworker and a deputy county clerk.

“We had an accountant II who has resigned her position with fiscal affairs and she is gone,” Susan Paprocki, department head, said during the meeting.

Paprocki said the amount of payouts for the former employee will “be able to be absorbed within our budget so this will be budget neutral.”

If an accountant is hired at a lower level than their predecessor, there could possibly be a cost savings.

Carolyn Smith said there was also a resignation in the District Attorney’s Office, and she requested that the open child support caseworker position be approved.

“The position is funded at 66% by the state of Nevada and 34% by the county,” she said.

By hiring a replacement child support caseworker, the county could save about $3,000 each year, as the new hire will begin at a “step 1” position.