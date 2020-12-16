 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko County Budget Committee OKs filling vacated positions
0 comments
featured

Elko County Budget Committee OKs filling vacated positions

{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO — The Elko County Budget Committee approved the filling of three jobs within county government Wednesday, wrapping up some year-end business before the holidays.

The positions approved include an accountant in the Fiscal Affairs Department, a child support caseworker and a deputy county clerk.

“We had an accountant II who has resigned her position with fiscal affairs and she is gone,” Susan Paprocki, department head, said during the meeting.

Paprocki said the amount of payouts for the former employee will “be able to be absorbed within our budget so this will be budget neutral.”

If an accountant is hired at a lower level than their predecessor, there could possibly be a cost savings.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Smith said there was also a resignation in the District Attorney’s Office, and she requested that the open child support caseworker position be approved.

“The position is funded at 66% by the state of Nevada and 34% by the county,” she said.

By hiring a replacement child support caseworker, the county could save about $3,000 each year, as the new hire will begin at a “step 1” position.

Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said there was also a resignation in the Clerk’s Office.

“She is actually transferring to another county department so there won’t be any kind of a payout that we have to pay,” Jakeman said of her former employee.

“There will be a cost savings of about $3,000,” Jakeman added. “She is a “step 10” and we will be hiring at a “step 1.”

Budget Committee members unanimously agreed that all three positions should be filled.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Joe Biden talks to Elko residents about gun control

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News