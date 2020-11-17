Elko County certifies election results

ELKO -- Elko County officials were among those in Nevada who signed off Monday on the results of the Nov. 3 election.
“It was a challenging election but it actually went quite smoothly,” County Clerk Kris Jakeman told the board.
She said the 88.13% percent turnout was just shy of the previous record set in 2012.
“To have an 88% turnout in an election shows how much interest the people in Elko County have in our government and how it operates,” said Commissioner Cliff Eklund.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi was also pleased with the turnout but not with the number of active voters.
“I’d sure like to see us get a lot more people who are eligible to vote registered, because 25,000 is like half our population,” he said.
Among Nevada’s 1.8 million active registered voters, the statewide turnout was 77.6%.
Commissioner Jon Karr asked Jakeman what was different about the county’s computer program and whether the county had any of the problems experienced in other states.
“We did not have any problems with our Dominion equipment,” Jakeman said. “And we do have to balance between who checks in and the number of votes that are cast. If they were doubling we would definitely see that there was an anomaly in that.”
She said the county has been using Dominion for many years.
The company has been singled out by the Trump administration in his reluctance to accept the results of the election.
“As he contests the outcome of the election, Mr. Trump has lashed out at Dominion, tweeting and retweeting comments about the company at least a dozen times over the past week and calling its equipment ‘not good or secure,’” The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. “He has promoted unproven allegations about the company that Dominion voting machines deleted millions of votes for him and switched some of those votes to President-elect Joe Biden.”
Biden won Nevada by a margin of 33,596 votes.
Trump received 16,471 votes in Elko County, compared with 4,557 for Joe Biden.
Washoe County commissioners on Monday voted 4-1 to certify their results, after county elections chief Deanna Spikula said 252,563 ballots were cast. Commissioner Jeanne Herman, a Republican, voted no with no explanation while participating by telephone, according to The Associated Press.
