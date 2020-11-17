Elko County certifies election results

ELKO -- Elko County officials were among those in Nevada who signed off Monday on the results of the Nov. 3 election.

“It was a challenging election but it actually went quite smoothly,” County Clerk Kris Jakeman told the board.

She said the 88.13% percent turnout was just shy of the previous record set in 2012.

“To have an 88% turnout in an election shows how much interest the people in Elko County have in our government and how it operates,” said Commissioner Cliff Eklund.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi was also pleased with the turnout but not with the number of active voters.

“I’d sure like to see us get a lot more people who are eligible to vote registered, because 25,000 is like half our population,” he said.

Among Nevada’s 1.8 million active registered voters, the statewide turnout was 77.6%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Commissioner Jon Karr asked Jakeman what was different about the county’s computer program and whether the county had any of the problems experienced in other states.