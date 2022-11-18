Commissioners finalize election results

ELKO – The 2022 midterm elections are officially over in Elko County, as county commissioners unanimously approved the results late Thursday afternoon.

The approval followed several days of tabulations from mail-in ballots after Election Day, including an audit performed by the Elko County Clerk's office and observed by three Commissioners and Elko County Republican Chairman Lee Hoffman.

Commissioner and Chairman Delmo Andreozzi thanked Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman for including commissioners in the audit and adding "that extra layer that you championed and made happen."

"For me, this has been good. We all need to be more engaged and understand the election process. I've learned a lot this year," he said. "I appreciate everybody's willingness to help educate and help me become more aware of the whole process."

Jakeman reported out of 28,033 active registered voters, 16,234 or 57.91%, turned out for the midterm election. Out of the total, nearly 24% were mail-in ballots, 17% were from early voting, and almost 17% of votes were on Election Day.

"We heard good reports for both options," she said.

The final results did not change any election-night outcomes for offices in Elko County. The closest race was for School Board District 1, which showed incumbent Susan Neal having 190 votes over challenger Misty Atkins in the final tally.

Andreozzi, Wilde Brough, Jon Karr and Rex Steninger approved the results. Steninger voted via Zoom, and Cliff Eklund was absent.

Commissioners participating in the audit were Brough, Karr and Steninger. Andreozzi said he briefly stopped by the audit but did not join in because his name was on the ballot for re-election.

The audit occurred in the Commissioner's Board Room on Nov. 14, and was video-recorded.

Jakeman explained that the Clerk's office must conduct the audit within seven days after Election Day, according to state law. Paper rolls were audited from early voting, with volunteers randomly choosing a machine to audit with five rolls.

The audit was projected to take four hours but took "all day, plus some," she said.

She noted that some audits didn't balance on that day or were not completed and extended to the next day. An additional audit by the Clerk's office balanced to meet the Nov. 17 deadline.

Karr, who made the motion to approve the canvass, said it was an "extremely arduous and laborious task" that required each vote on the paper rolls to be checked and marked with a pencil.

"Anybody who believes hand-counting would be a fantastic idea obviously did not partake in the audit of these machines," Karr said. "I don't think they realize how difficult that task is."

He added that he witnessed how mail-in ballots were processed and reviewed by multiple election workers if there were any issues.

"The amount of correction it would take to have a phony election is layers and layers deep because there were so many safety checks," Karr continued. "That's why I'm proud to make this motion, and I hundred percent feel very, very confident in this election result."

Brough, who seconded the motion, stated he was "surprised" more people did not show up to observe the audit, particularly those who had voiced criticism of the process.

"I thought there would be a few more people," Brough said. "I think I'm the one that said we ought to do it, let them all participate, and then they'll see. Nobody wanted to participate."

Elko County Commissioners Elko County Commissioners Delmo Andreozzi, Jon Karr and Wilde Brough discuss the 2022 midterm election before approving the local results on N…

Jakeman stated earlier in the week that the Elko County Democrats and a Coalition of Nevada Voters representative had been invited to the audit but did not respond or attend on Monday.

Karr added he was "disappointed" in Elko County's turnout, which he said could have made a difference in the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt that came down to 7,927 votes.

"Whether you agree with Mr. Laxalt or Mrs. Cortez [Masto], that vote count through the whole state was ballpark six or seven thousand. That's the kind of numbers we could swing if we had more than 70, 80, 90% participation."

"Once again, I'm not trying to pick a candidate. I'm trying to say how close it is," he continued. "So if you're in Elko and you don't think your vote matters, there's proof right there it does. I hope they get more motivated and still make a rural vote count."

Lee Hoffman, chairman of the Elko County Republican Party, said "We spent a lot of hours, but it gave me a good level of comfort that the voter can look at that paper printout when they cast their ballot and go back and see that the totals match."

He thanked the Clerk's staff and praised Jakeman for including the public in the process but observed that the Legislature's measures a couple of years ago "did a number of things that make our elections very slow, cumbersome and clunky, including the fact we have to receive mail-in ballots for however long."

"I think we need to focus on, hopefully in the future, getting some changes that make a real difference," he continued. "If it takes replacing the machines in order to make a bunch of the electorate happy, OK, maybe you have to do that. But I hope we focus on what the real issues are with our elections."

In her report, Jakeman told Commissioners that an internet connection had been used at the Elko County Convention Center for sign-in kiosks but was not connected to the Dominion voting machines. She said the Clerk's office would ask for more kiosks to cover polling locations, including the Indian reservations, and replace others.

One voting machine lost power toward the end of Election Day at the Convention Center. It was shut down and not used. Another machine's printer jammed "and that voter was able to go to another machine and cast their vote," Jakeman said.

Jakeman also thanked her staff and the Commissioners who attended the audit on Monday.

"I'd like to thank the election team and the Clerk's office staff who are so dedicated and worked long hours to conduct another successful election despite a few obstacles that were thrown our way. Also, the election workers and board members who take the time from their busy schedules," she said.