Elko County Democrats weigh in on 2 ballot questions, 1 school board race

ELKO – Elko County Democrats are recommending “yes” votes on two out of Nevada’s three statewide ballot questions, and they have endorsed one school board candidate.

The party supports Question 1, which asks whether the Nevada Constitution should be amended to add a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law should not be denied or abridged by the state or any of its cities, counties or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

They also support Question 2, which calls for changing the state’s minimum wage laws and includes a $12 per hour minimum rate.

The party is not making a recommendation on Question 3, which calls for open primary elections on the state and federal level, with the top five finishers competing under a ranked-choice voting system.

All three ballot questions are opposed by the Nevada Republican Party and by Elko County Commissioners.

Besides supporting all Democratic candidates on the ballot, Elko County Democrats also announced a preference in one of five nonpartisan school board races. They support District 1 incumbent Susan Neal, who is being challenged by Misty Atkins.

They also recommend candidates in four nonpartisan judicial contests: Linda Bell for Nevada Supreme Court justice and Michael Gibbons, Deborah Westbrook and Bonnie Bulla for the Nevada Court of Appeals.