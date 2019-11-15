Elko County economic snapshots

ELKO -- The University of Nevada, Reno, Cooperative Extension is collecting data about Nevada counties for the Nevada Economic Assessment Project, such as finding that Elko County had a 0.7 percent increase in jobs.

“We’re developing county-by-county baseline data,” said Buddy Borden, an extension specialist, who reported the economic characteristics can be used as a planning tool in many ways for local governments, land managers, economic development specialists and companies and will offer “a quick response to any issue.”

For Elko County, the information gathered shows that per capita income is high and unemployment is low. People living at poverty levels also are at a lower rate than elsewhere in the state.

The findings also show job migration in Elko County, with people living in the county and working in another county, such as with the mining industry, as well as people living outside Elko County and employed in the county.

He said the date was “really revealing” when it comes to jobs in the county, and there is a lot of diversification.