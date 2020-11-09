Elko County extends CARES grant deadline

ELKO -- Elko County has announced the extension of the CARES Act business grant program through Nov. 30, 2020, for all qualified businesses.

To apply go to the Nevada Association of Counties (NACO) website at www.naco.org or visit www.elkocountynv.net to link with the NACO website.

Working Capital Grants are based on the size of business:

-- 4 employees or less - $5,000

-- 5 to 9 employees - $10,000

-- 10 to 24 employees - $15,000

-- 25 to 50 employees - $20,000

PPE and Retrofit Grants are for up to $5,000, supported by invoices for businesses with up to 50 employees or less.

Elko County Non-Profit CARES Act grant applicationss are due on Nov. 20. Information on the process for those can be found on the county’s website.

