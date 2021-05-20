Elko County extends REACH Air contract, but only for two years

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder, however, urged commissioners to renew the franchise, citing factors such as the city owning Elko Regional Airport and counting on revenue from leases, fees, and fuel to ease the amount the city must subsidize to keep the airport operating.

He said REACH has been at the airport many years, employs 20-25 people and is “considered one of our major tenants.” If REACH goes, there will be a loss of jobs as well as the lease, he said.

“Based on their solid performance to date, I can’t see why the county wouldn’t renew the contract,” Calder said.

He also said REACH is looking at investing $1 million in a new facility at the airport, and a two-year lease may not provide time for capitalization to start the project.

Liebman said in a phone interview before the Wednesday meeting that the company is prepared to invest $1 million for a “super base” at the airport for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters, including building a hangar and crew quarters, but probably would not do so without a franchise.

Bernice Jensen of REACH stressed the importance of the air ambulance service when people are in remote areas.