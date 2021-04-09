Elko County eyes reopening plan

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners want to open the county from all COVID-19 restrictions, and the state to give cities the option to decide for themselves how to proceed.
“I’m in favor of 100% opening,” Commissioner Cliff Eklund said this week.
The county is preparing a plan to submit to the state. Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said it will come before commissioners at their April 21 meeting for approval. She said she has sent drafts to the cities and school district for review.
Gov. Steve Sisolak is allowing counties to take over management of COVID-19 after May 1, if their plans receive approval, but the state will continue to keep a close watch and certain restrictions — including statewide directives to wear face masks and social distancing — will still apply.
The Associated Press reported that Nye County will be voting April 20 to let businesses return to 100% occupancy and make face coverings optional.
Osborne said the county’s authority is only over capacity for venues.
“But even opening at 100%,” events still must comply with social distancing, she said. “That’s why I’ve struggled with this plan.”
Osborne said her opinion is “that we should open 100% and leave the authority to the cities.”
Elko County voted back in January to urge Sisolak to open counties 100%.
“I think you did a really good job, but there are several places where it says the county ‘must,’” Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said about the proposed plan. He said he would rather change “must” to “encourage.”
Osborne said she can reword the tentative plan.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that “overall we are on the same page. I agree we should defer responsibility to the cities, and the plan needs to say that.” He also said businesses that want to keep a safety plan in place should be free to do so.
Eklund said he believes the county is already “pretty open,” but Steninger said there is still “a lot of mask wearing.”
“That’s a choice people make. It is up to them,” Eklund said.
Commissioners voted to have Osborne incorporate their suggestions into the plan before the April 21 meeting.
Emergency declaration
Steninger said he had hoped commissioners could vote at the April 8 meeting to end the emergency declaration for the pandemic, but he was too late to get the proposal on the agenda, so it will have to be done at the next meeting.
Elko City Council voted at its March 23 meeting to repeal its COVID-19 emergency declaration, but the city is still under the governor’s directives.
In other COVID-19 news, Osborne said Elko County’s coronavirus cases are “relatively steady” and the county “is getting back to some normalcy” by ending daily updates, although the COVID-19 dashboard will continue.
According to the dashboard posted Friday on its Facebook site, Elko County’s number of active cases increased to 65 after being in the 40s most of the past three weeks. Two deaths have been reported in April and there are two current hospitalizations. The report shows that 12.75% of the county’s population has been vaccinated, and the test positivity rate is still below 5%.
Vaccine clinics also are continuing, with “500 or so” at the clinic in West Wendover on April 7, an event in Elko on April 9 and another slated for April 17. Clinics also planned for April 27 in Wells and April 29 in Jackpot.
“I kind of get the feeling people are holding off for the Johnson and Johnson one-dose versus having to go for two doses,” Osborne said, reporting the slowdown is statewide.
She said young people ages 16 and 17 must have the Pfizer vaccine, and it is available at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Lee Cabaniss, director of the Elko County Ambulance Service, reported the service did six weeks of COVID-19 testing of athletes, coaches and staff and sports officials for football. Of the 1,205 tests, all were negative.
Commissioners wondered if that zero positive rate counts in the county’s statistics going to the state, and Osborne said that is being checked.
The tests were the “last hurdle” the schools had to go through for football play, Cabaniss said, reporting tests continued this week at Elko and Spring Creek, but Wells and Carlin games have ended.