Elko County eyes reopening plan

Elko County voted back in January to urge Sisolak to open counties 100%.

“I think you did a really good job, but there are several places where it says the county ‘must,’” Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said about the proposed plan. He said he would rather change “must” to “encourage.”

Osborne said she can reword the tentative plan.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said that “overall we are on the same page. I agree we should defer responsibility to the cities, and the plan needs to say that.” He also said businesses that want to keep a safety plan in place should be free to do so.

Eklund said he believes the county is already “pretty open,” but Steninger said there is still “a lot of mask wearing.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That’s a choice people make. It is up to them,” Eklund said.

Commissioners voted to have Osborne incorporate their suggestions into the plan before the April 21 meeting.

Emergency declaration

Steninger said he had hoped commissioners could vote at the April 8 meeting to end the emergency declaration for the pandemic, but he was too late to get the proposal on the agenda, so it will have to be done at the next meeting.