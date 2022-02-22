Elko County fire district getting jump on 2022 season

ELKO – The Elko County Fire Protection District had a long and busy season in 2021, and they are already working to make 2022 safer from wildfires.

Fire Chief Matt Petersen reported that the district’s Wildland Division responded to more than 30 fires last year. And crews were out on Lamoille Summit this week burning piles of hazardous fuels to reduce fire danger in preparation for the 2022 season.

Petersen said the district has added personnel to the Wildland Division to increase response and reduce risk. According to the district’s annual report, the division was established in April of 2021 in partnership with NV Energy.

“Besides responding to wildland fires and supporting district operations, the Division focuses on hazardous fuels reduction in and around electrical infrastructure. The overall goal is to prevent wildfire starts and the impact of wildfires to the electrical grid and communities,” states the report.

Elko Interagency Dispatch Center listed 40 wildfires under the county’s jurisdiction in 2021, and a total of 80 across the Bureau of Land Management’s Elko District – which includes northern Eureka and Lander counties. Only 17 of those fires were caused by lightning, and the rest by humans. A total of 2,575 acres burned between Feb. 10 and Oct. 21.

While Elko County’s fire district received about 150 reports of vehicle/wildland fires in 2021, they also responded to 85 structure fires and 163 vehicle accidents. Due to severe wildfires in other states, Elko County firefighters participated in off-district assignments in California, Idaho and Colorado as well.

Like most fire departments, the majority of their calls are medical emergencies. Last year the county had more than 1,000.

The Wildland Division’s members come from varying backgrounds ranging from firefighters, miners, ranchers, and “fresh faces just starting in the fire service.”

Last year they “grubbed” around more than 1,400 power poles, contributing to the statewide goal of clearing vegetation from 10,000 poles.

“Looking forward to 2022, the Division plans to double the number of poles cleared and focus on fuel breaks in Spring Creek and the Elko Summit areas,” the report said. “The heavy equipment module is excited to expand tree and brush clearing capabilities with a masticator and mower attachments expected to arrive in early spring.”

When not directly involved in active suppression, the crews focus on mitigation efforts, spraying noxious weeds and implementing prescribed burn plans. Prevention efforts also include education on fire safety. Crews were invited to several children’s camps throughout the area to give demonstrations in 2021.

In his first year as fire chief, Petersen said “I feel like I hit the ground running. … We are lucky to have such a dedicated department with so much depth.”

The district has 40-hour staffed stations in Elko and Wells, and a 24-hour station in Spring Creek. Staff work with the Jackpot Fire Department and 23 volunteer stations that include approximately 175 firefighters.

Last week the Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners approved the district’s new operations plan.

“This is just our way of getting everyone on the department – all the way from the chief down to every single volunteer – engaged in what we’re doing,” Petersen told the board.

The document outlines the duties of Petersen, Administrative Assistant Sarah Dill, Wildland Fire/Risk Reduction Division Chief Clancy Harman, Training Administration Chief John Pitts, four captains and other personnel.

“I love this report,” said County Commission Chairman Delmo Andreozzi. “It’s great.”

Accountability for the response to fires can save the county money, as well.

“I want a goal out there to reduce our fire risk and our premium payment we make to the state,” Andreozzi told Petersen.

The department is planning to increase training requirements for new volunteer firefighters. Petersen said the program will include 24 hours of classroom and an additional 24 hours of skills training.

The department is also developing a transition program directly to the Firefighter 1 program.

“So it’s a way for us to get volunteers engaged when they first get on instead of six to eight months before they can start responding to calls, because that’s how we’re losing a lot of our volunteers,” Petersen said.

The fire commission also discussed setting up procedures for evaluating the fire chief’s performance.

“I personally believe our chief has made huge leaps and bounds on our fire protection program and fire district,” said Commissioner Jon Karr, who serves as liaison to the fire district.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0