Elko County Fire district teams up with NDOW

CARLIN – Nevada Department of Wildlife and Elko County Fire Protection District now have an interlocal agreement for fuels and fire mitigation and wildfire response that enhances the fire district’s shared stewardship goals with state and federal agencies.

The Elko County Board of Fire Commissioners approved the agreement on Dec. 7 in Carlin. County commissioners also act as the fire board.

The district’s fire chief, Matt Petersen, said in a Dec. 9 call that there are no specific projects planned at this point with NDOW, but the agreement prepares the way for future work and is “all about efficiencies.”

Caleb McAdoo, regional supervisor for NDOW, said via phone on Dec. 9 that NDOW has agreed to pay up to $80,000 for work by the fire district for various projects in Elko County, “such as cutting junipers, maintaining safety areas around some of our buildings and other critical projects.”

He said the focus of the agreement is “about sound government efficiencies that frankly we think taxpayers would want to see. We don’t want to add costs when there are already people and equipment in other agencies serving a similar purpose. This allows our implementation to be seamless across jurisdictional boundaries."

The agreement with the fire district allows NDOW to maximize efficiencies, and it can be modified, if needed, McAdoo said.

“It is another avenue for us to build on already strong relationships and projects with Elko County,” he said.

McAdoo said NDOW will provide the fire district with a scope of work, such as “putting in a fuel break behind our office,” and NDOW will foot the bill.

“This agreement is reciprocal between NDOW and Elko County. For example, NDOW has talked about renting bulldozers for the county to use while fighting wildfires,” he said.

In addition to the interlocal agreement with the Elko County Fire Protection District, NDOW also has agreements with other entities throughout the state to provide the same type of efficiencies, McAdoo said.

Petersen said that “shared stewardship has been increasing in Nevada in the last couple of years,” and the goal is to include state and federal agencies and the railroads and power companies.

The fire district already has an agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, is “looking at a deeper agreement” with the U.S. Forest Service, and has agreements with the Nevada Division of Forestry and NV Energy. The county is also considering an agreement with Wells Rural Electric, he said.

“We are getting agreements ahead of time, so we are not slowed down by paperwork. We want to get all our ducks in a row,” Petersen said. “We can make Elko County better together.”

He cited as an example of partnership that if the BLM is doing a project somewhere in Elko County, and NDOW has a project in the same area, as well as maybe the fire district, the agencies could merge the projects that might include fire-prevention treatments on public and private land and sage-grouse habitat.

“We don’t need to send three groups of people to do the same project. Instead, all of us can send one group,” Petersen said.

Commissioner Jon Karr asked if the work with NDOW would include taking out juniper trees, to which Petersen said the fire district can use its excavator with a masticator attachment “that takes a whole tree down in less than 10 minutes.”

The interlocal agreement with NDOW reminded Commissioner Wilde Brough of what NV Energy is contributing in grants to the fire district, and he wondered if commissioners should send NV Energy a thank you.

Chairman Delmo Andreozzi agreed commissioners should honor NV Energy.

Petersen said on Dec. 9 that the fire district has received roughly $2.5 million in grant money from NV Energy and a little more than $1 million from NDF and NV Energy, with NV Energy paying 50%, and now NDOW may spend up to $80,000 with the district.

Over three to four years, the grant money coming to the district from NV Energy and NDF, combined with smaller grants, is roughly $7 million, Petersen said.

“It’s a great deal,” the chief said. “There is no end in sight for NV Energy. It is something they will do for years to come. The resources and partnership they have provided is priceless.”

He said NV Energy is at the “tip of the spear in being proactive in utilities infrastructure.”

The fire district established a Wildland Division in 2021 in partnership with NV Energy to focus on hazardous fuels reduction in and around electrical infrastructure to help prevent wildfires and their impact to the power grid and has sent crews to other parts of the state when needed.