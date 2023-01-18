Elko County health board won't ban vaccines

ELKO – There will be no moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines in Elko County.

The Elko County Board of Health voted Wednesday to take no action on a citizen’s request for the moratorium after hearing pros and cons.

The board’s unanimous vote was on a combined motion regarding a moratorium on COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines and on discontinuing advertising for the vaccines, although the county isn’t currently advertising, according to the county health officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam.

Commissioner Rex Steninger said he agrees “there are serious questions about the vaccine,” but he said it would be hypocritical of the health board to order people not to take the vaccine because the county has consistently opposed the “government telling citizens what to do.”

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said “I don’t think the government should be involved in any health decisions,” and he said a moratorium “is really outside our scope.”

Putnam said he was a “profound advocate for vaccination” and he hoped that with the attention this agenda item garnered that the media would do fact-checking regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Word of the proposal spread on national media including the Drudge Report and Kaiser Health News.

He also said he definitely agreed with other commissioners who questioned whether the health board even is authorized to issue a moratorium.

Putnam told Vernon Hatch of Spring Creek -- who asked that the moratorium be put on the agenda -- that while he disagreed with him, he appreciated his courage in bringing up the issue. Hatch asked commissioners at their last meeting to put the issue on the health board agenda.

Hatch told the health board, which is made up of county commissioners, Putnam and Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, that the reason for his request was that “a lot of people are dying, and a lot of people are being injured” by the vaccine based on his research.

He maintained that there are chemicals and snake venom in the vaccines that harm people, and that AIDS proteins are also in the vaccine.

“If you can’t put a moratorium on saving lives, at least have doctors” and medical practitioners state the adverse effects of vaccine, Hatch said.

Commissioner Jon Karr agreed that a moratorium would be hypocrisy, and he remarked that he thought the allegations about snake poison were “garbage.”

Andreozzi commented that a lot of people in Elko County chose not to get the vaccine, and the number of people getting the latest booster has “just tanked, even across the nation.”

Putnam said he wants everyone to be safe and have an open, honest conversation with their doctor about the vaccine.

A physician responded with her public comments.

Dr. Karen Wright said that in the last two years only a few people have asked her about the COVID-19 vaccine, and she is concerned that there is a lot of misinformation about it. She offered to talk to anyone about the vaccine.

She also said doctors and other health care professionals should not be accused of intentionally doing anything to harm anyone.

Others with public comment were for and against the vaccine, and Putnam said there had been a lot of messages sent to the health board.

One comment that was attached to the agenda was from Jody Hansen, who said she was “disheartened to see the County Health Board discuss putting a moratorium on the covid and flu vaccines and that the agenda states that it is an actionable item. A moratorium on these vaccines is no different than the vaccine mandate; it is government making our health care decisions for us.”

Putnam also said the interest in the moratorium issue is a “great opportunity” for a rebuttal on the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

One such rebuttal recently came from a physician who is considered an authority on infectious diseases, Dr. Celine Gounder, whose journalist husband Grant Wahl recently died at the World Cup soccer competition. She said on PBS that she was upset to see accusations on social media that his death was caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor said there was an autopsy that ruled out the vaccine.