Elko County joins group, plans Elko rally

The county’s resolution states that the county commission resolves that “any federal officer, agent or employee, regardless of supposed congressional authorization, is required to obey and observe limitations consisting of the enumerated powers as detailed within Article 1 Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

The resolution also states that “the people of the United States are, and have the right to be, free and independent” and the “powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

Additionally, the county resolution states that a list of abuses “will not be allowed or tolerated within Elko County.”

The list includes restricting the free exercise of religion or the right to freely assemble, registration or confiscation of firearms, searches of a citizen’s personal affairs or finances without probable cause and warrants, inspections of person or property without probable cause and detainment of a citizen without probable cause and proper due process and detaining or searching citizens without probable cause or informed consent of the individual.