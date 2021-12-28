Elko County joins redistricting lawsuit

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Dec. 27 to join a lawsuit filed over Nevada’s redistricting maps that the Nevada Legislature passed in a special session in early November and Gov. Steve Sisolak approved.

The lawsuit filed in Carson City Nov. 17 by John Koenig, a former Nye County commissioner, and Assemblyman Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump, protests the redistricting that split Nye County and accuses the state of gerrymandering.

Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg, who was asked by commissioners on Dec. 1 to look at potentially joining the lawsuit, said that he talked with Hafen and his attorney, and “they were eager and excited for us to join.”

Commissioner Rex Steninger said on Dec. 1 that Koenig and Hafen were looking for others to join the suit at no cost to Elko County.

In addition to joining the lawsuit as the Elko County board, the individual commissioners can join the lawsuit, and Greenburg said they could let him know later if they want their names on it.

Hafen and Koenig filed the lawsuit because redistricting maps split Nye County into three Assembly districts and Pahrump into two districts. Then they reached out to extend the lawsuit.

Elko County Commissioners are concerned about the redistricting because Assembly District 33 represented by Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, now extends roughly the length of the state and includes a split along Independence Highway with District 32.

The redistricting map also gives District 32 coverage of Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

The lawsuit complains that the process was hurried, lacked transparency, and allowed for few questions to be answered. It also argues that dividing counties violates state laws and dilutes the voting power of rural residents.

The lawsuit also says that diluting the voting power is counter to the “one person, one vote” concept in the federal Voting Rights Act, according to an Associated Press report after the Nov. 17 filing.

