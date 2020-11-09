Elko County launches online Transparency Center

ELKO -- Elko County has launched a new online Transparency Center powered by ClearGov, a leading provider of online budgeting and communications software for local governments.
The new online profile provides residents with an easy-to-understand, interactive breakdown of the county's finances, as well as insights into demographics and much more. The Transparency Center is also optimized for use by citizens with disabilities who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers and voice recognition software.
“Elko County believes that financial and operational transparency is the cornerstone of good government and strong, sustainable communities,” stated a release from county commissioners. “The new online Transparency Center empowers citizens to see precisely how funds are generated and allocated, and better understand how the annual budget impacts the community programs and services they care about most.”
In the coming months, county officials plan to expand the profile to include details about county departments, ongoing capital projects, contracts and more. In time, residents will have a clear window into everything from fiscal health to operational performance and the factors that contribute to economic development.
Visitors to the Transparency Center will also be able to subscribe to certain pages to receive automatic email updates as new information becomes available.
“We are proud to have taken this proactive step toward a more open and accessible government and we’re excited to make this intuitive, user-friendly, and ADA-optimized experience available to our community,” said Robert Stokes, county manager. “These days, not everyone has the time to attend public meetings. The Transparency Center will make it easy and convenient for interested residents to stay informed.”
“ClearGov is pleased to partner with Elko County to enhance their transparency efforts and drive citizen engagement.” said Chris Bullock, CEO of ClearGov. “Residents should be proud of the leadership Elko County has demonstrated by embracing innovation and taking that essential next step toward true clarity and accountability in local government.”
Michele Petty, executive Assistant, says the best way to learn more about the Transparency Center and Elko County’s finances is to go online and explore.
“We strongly encourage residents to visit https://www.cleargov.com/nevada/elko/county (do not use Internet Explorer) today to see their tax dollars at work. You can also visit the county website and click on the Transparency Center links throughout our website.”
