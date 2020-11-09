Elko County launches online Transparency Center

ELKO -- Elko County has launched a new online Transparency Center powered by ClearGov, a leading provider of online budgeting and communications software for local governments.

The new online profile provides residents with an easy-to-understand, interactive breakdown of the county's finances, as well as insights into demographics and much more. The Transparency Center is also optimized for use by citizens with disabilities who rely on assistive technology, such as screen readers and voice recognition software.

“Elko County believes that financial and operational transparency is the cornerstone of good government and strong, sustainable communities,” stated a release from county commissioners. “The new online Transparency Center empowers citizens to see precisely how funds are generated and allocated, and better understand how the annual budget impacts the community programs and services they care about most.”

In the coming months, county officials plan to expand the profile to include details about county departments, ongoing capital projects, contracts and more. In time, residents will have a clear window into everything from fiscal health to operational performance and the factors that contribute to economic development.

