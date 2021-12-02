Elko County may join redistricting lawsuit

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners accepted their new redistricting that tweaks Wilde Brough’s district covering nearly all of rural Elko County, but they are considering joining a lawsuit over changes to Nevada Assembly districts.

Commissioners asked Chief Civil Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg to look at the potential of joining a lawsuit recently filed over redistricting maps that split Nye County into three Assembly districts and Pahrump into two districts.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 17 in Carson City by John Koenig and Gregory Hafen II, a Republican legislator, and Commissioner Rex Steninger said they are looking for others to join the suit without costs to Elko County.

“With no financial commitment, I don’t see a downside,” he said.

Chairman Jon Karr said that if Greenburg reviews the lawsuit and doesn’t see problems, “I am all for it.”

Commissioners voted on Dec. 1 for the review before a decision on whether to join the lawsuit.

Assembly District 33 represented by Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, now extends roughly the length of the state and includes a split along Independence Highway and also gives District 32 coverage of Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

Steninger said he sees Elko County qualifying because “we got part of our county folded into Washoe County,” which in turn means that Assembly District 33 “then has to go down to Pahrump to make up the “people part” of the redistricting.

The lawsuit complains that the redistrict process was hurried, lacked transparency, and allowed for few questions to be answered and argues that dividing counties violates state laws and dilutes the voting power of rural residents.

The lawsuit also said that diluting the voting power is counter to the “one person, one vote” concept in the federal Voting Rights Act, according to an Associated Press report last month on the lawsuit.

The Nevada Legislature and Gov. Steve Sisolak approved the redistricting maps in a special November session, and Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said her office will now have to come up with more ballot styles since one precinct will be in two Assembly districts split by Independence Highway.

For the commissioner districts, she said her office is required to redistrict every 10 years based on the census, and she used a county population of 53,702 for her calculations to give each of the five districts roughly the same population to represent. Precincts must be contiguous.

Brough questioned whether there was a way for all commissioners to represent a portion of the “metropolitan” area of the county in the future, but he said he was agreeable with the current configuration.

His district doesn’t touch on the city of Elko or on Spring Creek.

“I’m thinking, Wilde, you are pretty lucky there. You’ve got a lot of country to go through, but it’s pretty neat country, so I like it,” he said.

“You can live anywhere in your district,” Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi told Brough, while Andreozzi is limited to an area within the Elko city limits.

District 1, represented by Brough, now covers the precincts of Wells, West Wendover, Mound Valley, Jack Creek, Owyhee, Mountain City, North Fork, Mary’s River, Starr Valley, Ruby Valley, Clover Valley, Oasis/Winecup, Jackpot and Montello for a population of 10,141.

Mound Valley and Jack Creek were added to Brough’s district.

District 2, represented by Andreozzi, includes seven precincts within Elko city limits with a population of 10,634, and the third district, represented by Karr covers five Elko city precincts and one rural Elko precinct covering a population of 11,326.

District 4, represented by Cliff Eklund, covers one rural Elko precinct, two Carlin city precincts, one rural Carlin precinct, Ryndon and two Spring Creek precincts for a population of 10,982.

Steninger’s District 5 covers four Spring Creek districts and Lamoille with a population of 10,619, according to the final proposal. Steninger had represented Mound Valley but that moved to District 1.

The commissioners’ approval on first reading of the redistricting ordinance for county districts also included an increase in pay for election workers, who hadn’t had a raise since 2002.

The new rates are $25 for election training, $25 for polling place setup, $120 for a full day of an election, $60 for a half day, and $145 for a full day for the election leader, and $11 an hour for a full day of counting and duplication boards and for additional workers.

Mileage will be paid under the current county rate for those who live 10 or more miles from the polling place, training or counting facility.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0