Elko County property values rise

ELKO – Elko County property tax assessments for the 2023-2024 fiscal year total nearly $1.99 billion, up from nearly $1.8 billion for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, reflecting inflation that includes higher costs for construction, according to Assessor Janet Iribarne.

“The design of Nevada’s property tax structure allows for inflation as ultimately the property tax value becomes revenue for county operations. County budgets will also feel the effects of inflation,” she said.

Tax assessment notices went out at the end of 2022 to property owners, who have until Jan. 17 to appeal their assessments. Iribarne said Jan. 15 is the date set by law but because of a weekend and the Martin Luther King holiday, the deadline is extended to Jan. 17.

Statements list both the assessed value and the taxable value.

“If you cannot sell your house for that taxable value, you need to contact the assessor’s office,” she said. “It’s a taxpayer’s responsibility to check. If we are over market, we will evaluate and make a correction, if necessary. You could get an appraisal to verify that our assessment is over market.”

Forms for protesting assessed valuations are also available online, and Iribarne said the website is a “great option, too. All the information is right there.”

The housing market was robust in the 2022-2023 fiscal year until mortgage rates increased with inflation, so the market has begun to change, and new construction has slowed.

“Last year, people were buying and selling like crazy,” Iribarne said, reporting that the slowdown started in the fall of 2022 but there is still “a good amount” of property transfers coming through her office to date.

Elko County’s building and safety department figures for November show a drop in new housing permits. The department issued four new residential building permits in November, compared with 20 new residential building permits in November 2021.

There also were 11 residential accessory permits issued in November 2022, but no addition or remodeling permits, compared with four addition permits, six remodeling/repair permits and 25 accessory permits in November 2021.

City of Elko Building Department figures released on Jan. 4 show that permits for single family dwellings in 2022 totaled 35, compared with 100 new homes in 2021. The December report also shows that permit valuations year-to-date for all construction totaled a little more than $34.15 million, down from nearly $44.48 million in 2021.

Iribarne said land value assessments didn’t increase for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, but improvement values for housing went up based on inflation, housing construction costs, supply shortages and logistics that “all tied in” to raising home costs and values.

She said the “highlight” of the current 2022-2023 tax year was that Elko County residents saw the tax rate drop, so their overall taxes declined when the 75-cent pay-as-you school tax ended, capping taxes at a lower rate, with the exception of City of Elko residents. The city tax rate and property taxes did not decrease.

Tax rates didn’t drop the full 75 cents, however. For example, Elko County took about 50 cents of that 75 cents.

Depreciation is also a factor in assessments, but that ends once a property is 50 years old or more and set at 75% depreciation. Homes under 50 years receive a 1.5% decrease per year since construction, Iribarne said.

According to state statutes, the assessed value will be 35% of the taxable value of a property, with older homes valued at less than new ones because of depreciation.

There also is a 3% cap on increased property taxes for owner-occupied homes. Structures that are not owner-occupied have an 8% cap, the assessor said.

The tax cap is state law, so most tax bills can go up only as high as the cap with exceptions for new construction, additions to structures, parcel map changes or a change in use.

Taxpayers should verify their occupancy by visiting the website or contacting the assessor’s office, Iribarne said.

The assessor’s tax rolls include secured real estate, unsecured property that includes moveable property such as mobile homes, airplanes and business equipment, and personal exemptions for U.S military veterans, surviving spouses and the legally blind, who may receive an annual exemption that can be used toward a vehicle’s registration or against property valuation.

The assessor’s office is required by law to examine all real and secured property each year in Elko County on July 1, and the county must provide the Nevada Department of Taxation a report of all the sales in the county each year to be analyzed to be sure the county is maintaining uniformity and equity.

Each parcel is physically appraised every five years, using a color-coded map. Iribarne said the red area is to be appraised this year.