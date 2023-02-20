ELKO – Elko County Commissioners have approved a letter to Nevada’s congressional delegation opposing a new rule defining Waters of the United States and urging them to support an amendment to repeal the rule they say goes beyond the original intent of the Clean Water Act.

The Feb. 15 motion also instructs county staff to send copies of the letter to all the counties in the state and to the Nevada Association of Counties seeking their support for the repeal at the suggestion of Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi.

Commissioner Travis Gerber said the letter is “very well written, and I actively approve it.”

Curtis Moore, natural resources director and assistant county manager, wrote the letter after commissioners voted on Feb. 1 to ask that it be drafted. It states that the new rule extends the reach of federal regulations “into places that have been traditionally regulated by state agencies with experience working the waterways. “

For example, he says the definition extends WOTUS to the headwaters of Jarbidge River that eventually feeds into the Snake River.

Moore’s letter says Congress has the responsibility to repeal the rule and pass an amendment to the Clean Water Act so that “state and local governments, industry and conservation organizations can have a clear, predictable, stable definition to work from.”

The letter states that more regulatory uncertainty could come with a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the Sackett v. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) case still pending.

According to news reports, the Republican Governors Association on Jan. 30 called on the Biden administration to delay implementation of the revised rule until the high court rules in June on the case, arguing that implementing the most recent revision would create new bureaucratic hurdles at the state level only for the court’s decision to potentially render them moot.

More recently, 24 Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Feb. 16 in federal court in North Dakota against EPA over the new rule, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, and every member of the Senate Republican Caucus and the Senate Western Caucus has joined in a recent resolution challenging the new rule, according to a report in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

The Federal Register for Jan. 18 contains the final rule from EPA and the Army Corps of Engineers that says the new rule “advances the objective of the Clean Water Act and ensures critical protections for the nation’s vital resources, which support public health, environmental protection, agricultural activity and economic growth in the United States.”

According to an EPA announcement, the final rule that goes into effect March 20 restores essential water protections that were in place prior to 2015 under the Clean Water Act for traditional navigable waters, the territorial seas, interstate waters, as well as upstream water resources that significantly affect those waters.

The pre-2015 waters definition included waters currently used or used in the past or susceptible to use in interstate or foreign commerce, including waters subject to tides, all interstate waters that include interstate wetlands, and all other waters, such as lakes, rivers, streams, including intermittent streams, mudflats, sandflats, sloughs, prairie potholes, wet meadows and playa lakes or natural ponds.

In the summary of the rule in the Federal Register, the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers also state that “where waters do not significantly affect the integrity of waters for which the Federal interest is indisputable, this rule leaves regulation exclusively to the Tribes and States,” and says that designated waters can still host activities but must comply with Clean Water Act permitting programs.

Congress passed the Clean Water Act in the 1970s, but it has been left up to agencies to figure out what will be “navigable waters,” Moore told commissioners on Feb. 1.

Commissioner Jon Karr said at that time that he has “pondered a letter to our officials,” because the government has turned the original Clean Water Act into a “big mistake. We want clean water, but this is a prime example of government overreach."

Gerber said on Feb. 1 that “this definition of material influence is so vague” in the new rule that project developers would have to go to court, which in turn would delay projects, which he said the federal government wants to happen to exert more control.

Chairman Rex Steninger said then that the latest rule is a “bold attempt to seize private property,” and on Feb. 15 he commended Moore for his letter.