Elko County recount requested

ELKO – Elko County will conduct a recount of 8,080 votes cast in the Governor’s race following a request by Republican candidate Joey Gilbert.

The recount starts at 9 a.m. in the Elko County Clerk’s office and can be viewed in the lobby by members of the public, space permitting.

“The ballots will be inspected by the appointed election board and scanned,” the Elko County Clerk’s office said.

The recount could last all day Thursday and might continue the next day, according to the Clerk’s office.

Votes tabulated in the recount include all ballots submitted by mail or during early voting or on Primary Election Day.

Fifteen Republican candidates appeared on the ballot in the 2022 Primary Election that determined the party’s challenger to incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November.

According to Elko County Primary Elections results, Gilbert received 42.46% of the vote or 2,333 ballots cast by Republicans.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo came in second with 1,250 votes and was followed by former Senator Dean Heller with 1,133 votes.

The results were declared official by the Elko County Commissioners on June 24,

The Secretary of State’s office reported Gilbert received 26.98% of the vote statewide compared with Lombardo who received 38.37%.

Other than Elko County, Gilbert won in Carson City, Churchill, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, and Storey counties.

Last week, Gilbert stated he refused to concede the election and announced “plans to contest the election for transparency and accountability concerns” pointing to his campaign that had “the most grassroots and statewide support of any candidate in the gubernatorial race.”

“Proof and data coming in daily demonstrate numerous threat vectors have been exploited,” Gilbert said. “From ballot secrecy being abandoned, the egregious, irreparable chain of custody issues, machines connected to the internet, court orders being ignored, signature verification improperly or not being conducted at all, and not to mention at least 44,000 Non-Partisan voters—that we are aware of—were unable to vote, thus disenfranchised.”

