Elko County rejects governor's mask mandate

ELKO – Elko County Commissioners voted Wednesday against complying with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s latest mask mandate and for blocking door-to-door vaccine solicitations, but their actions don’t cover the incorporated cities of Elko, Carlin, Wells and West Wendover.
On the mask mandate, Commissioner Rex Steninger said that the “county must refuse to comply this time. Our local businesses depend upon us refusing. Our emotional and physical well-being of our residents depends on us refusing.”
His motion directed county offices and agents to refuse to enforce the mandate, but he said that those who want to wear masks should feel comfortable doing so.
Steninger also said Democrats are “pretending the pandemic is worsening and they need to reinstate mask mandates and businesses closing.”
In a long statement, he said he was “at a sad point in my life where I don’t believe a single thing our government tells us.” And he said that since Elko County declared itself a constitutional county on June 2, the county needs to refuse to enforce or obey unconstitutional laws.
Commissioner Cliff Eklund said he spent years as a driller and as a safety consultant, and he knew at that time that masks did not keep out dust, so “how are they going to work on germs or viruses?”
Those in the crowded meeting room applauded the commissioners on their stance against the mask mandate, but Jeff Williams, a former county commissioner, disagreed with Steninger about not trusting any government because the county board is government.
“It’s local government that really counts,” and it is the government closest to the people, Williams said.
“I stand corrected,” Steninger said.
The governor recently ordered residents to wear masks in all public places in 12 Nevada counties, including Elko. Only Eureka, Lander, Humboldt, Pershing and Storey counties are not under the latest mandate that came after COVID-19 cases began rising again in the state.
Elko County reported that as of Aug. 2 there were 108 active cases and nine hospitalizations in the county, where the death toll remains at 60 from COVID-19. As of that date, there were 13,941 fully vaccinated residents, and 27,946 doses administered. The total county population vaccinated was at 25.35%.
Door-to-door
The door-to-door vote was for staff to prepare an ordinance against allowing solicitations, so commissioners will still need to hold a public hearing and act on the ordinance.
Steninger said he would “definitely oppose” door-to-door solicitations for vaccines, adding that Spring Creek already has a ban on door-to-door sales, and the county will be saying “don’t be coming to our county and knocking on doors.”
Commissioner Wilde Brough said he opposed the door-to-door solicitations after he realized that there could be “mischief,” with people coming to the doors pretending to be authorized.
Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said the solicitations could be a form of intimidation.
Matt McCarty, executive director of the Elko senior center, asked whether the county’s action would affect Immunize Nevada’s efforts to go to the homes of senior citizens to provide vaccines, but commissioners thought that would be OK.
Janine Hansen of Nevada Families for Freedom said door-to-door questions about vaccines would violate HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that safeguards patient privacy.
Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko, told commissioners that he is “proud of you guys. It’s the right thing to do.”
Chairman Jon Karr told the audience that commissioners are not pro or anti the vaccine but just the door-to-door solicitations.
Health department
On another health-related topic, commissioners tabled a proposal to accept a $500,000 grant for fiscal years 2023-2024 that would pay for personnel to assess and recommend whether Elko County should form its own health department.
Commissioners wanted more details on the source of the grant funding, which County Manager Amanda Osborne said comes to the state from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The state is technically our health department at this point,” she said.
Osborne said county staff looked at the possibility of establishing a health department in November 2019, but the pandemic stalled that effort, and “right now we don’t have the staff and resources” to carry out the study but could use contractors.
A county health department could cover nursing and vaccinations, restaurant inspections, septic tank requirements and other tasks now performed by the state.
Steninger said he wouldn’t support accepting the grant if it would lead to an unfunded mandate for the county. Eklund said he also was concerned the $500,000 would be a one-time deal and taxpayers would later be stuck with the costs of a new department.
Osborne said the grant is for the assessment, and the board would still decide whether the county should form a health department. The governor also would have to approve the change.
Retired nurse practitioner Carrie Power said she was a director when there were five county nurses in an office in Elko, and there were big problems between the state and county over funding. She said she didn’t believe the state “wanted to be in charge of health departments in rural areas.”
She said public health is very important, and “it needs to be your health department.”
Gerald Ackerman, director of the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine’s Office of Rural Health, said that “the pandemic showed us all that health is local and you need the resources locally.”
He said he was available to help if the county accepts the grant.
Spending stimulus
On another pandemic-related topic, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine told commissioners via phone and a slide presentation that the new Nevada Recovers Listening Tour is under way to encourage residents to provide ideas on how the state can spend the more than $6.7 billion coming to Nevada from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We think collaboration becomes very important,” he said, urging citizens and communities to tell the state what problems they want addressed and their priorities.
Elko County and the cities in the county are receiving a portion of American Rescue Act funds coming to the state, and Conine said the cities and the county will have control of that money, but the state hopes to work with communities where needed.
“We want to hear who is hit the hardest,” said Conine, who reported that hundreds of Nevadans are already filling out the online form to submit ideas, and the state would figure out which of 105 program “buckets” those ideas fall under.
He said a roadmap would be created before any programs are created with the new funding.
Karr expressed concern that the American Rescue Plan funds coming to the state “actually fix something.”
In Conine’s presentation, seven priorities for strategic enhancement are listed: increasing access to health care and community-based services; strengthening public education; supporting disadvantaged communities; strengthening Nevada’s workforce, supporting small businesses and revitalizing the economy; investing in infrastructure; modernizing and enhancing state government services; and addressing budget shortfalls.
Those interested in submitting ideas to the state can go to NevadaRecovers.com.