Elko County rejects governor's mask mandate

“The state is technically our health department at this point,” she said.

Osborne said county staff looked at the possibility of establishing a health department in November 2019, but the pandemic stalled that effort, and “right now we don’t have the staff and resources” to carry out the study but could use contractors.

A county health department could cover nursing and vaccinations, restaurant inspections, septic tank requirements and other tasks now performed by the state.

Steninger said he wouldn’t support accepting the grant if it would lead to an unfunded mandate for the county. Eklund said he also was concerned the $500,000 would be a one-time deal and taxpayers would later be stuck with the costs of a new department.

Osborne said the grant is for the assessment, and the board would still decide whether the county should form a health department. The governor also would have to approve the change.

Retired nurse practitioner Carrie Power said she was a director when there were five county nurses in an office in Elko, and there were big problems between the state and county over funding. She said she didn’t believe the state “wanted to be in charge of health departments in rural areas.”