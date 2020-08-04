Elko County residents join Nevada protests against Assembly Bill 4

ELKO — Over the weekend, the Nevada Senate approved a controversial measure for the upcoming fall election.
Voting along party lines during the second Special Session of the Nevada Legistlature, Assembly Bill 4 passed — providing mostly mail-in ballots for the November election.
According to an article on KTVN.com, there were 6,526 public opinions against AB4 and 89 public opinions in favor of the mail-in format.
Democrats voted 13 times for the measure — citing health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic — while Republicans voted eight times against AB4.
Elko County residents noticed — as was the case with voters all across Nevada — and organized protests Tuesday evening statewide.
Approximately 100 people gathered Tuesday in front of the Elko County Courthouse, carrying signs both against AB4 and for Trump/Pence 2020.
Many of the protesters said they learned about the event through text messages, Carrie Power saying she sent the message to her “regular people.”
Ohhers learned of the gathering through Facebook.
Following the passage of AB4, which Gov. Steve Sisolak signed on Monday, President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure.
Trump tweeted “In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”
Tuesday’s protests took place in 17 areas — across 16 counties and Carson City.
They were organized by the Nevada Republican Party, Trump Victory and the Republican National Convention.
“Less than 100 days from the election, Democrats instituted sweeping overhauls of the rules and the voting practices,” said Trump Victory Spokesperson Keith Schipper. “(AB4) creates mores vulnerabilities with the upcoming election, legalized ballot harvesting and showed what the Democratic mindset is. The Nevada Republican Party did a lot of work to make these protests happen. They deserve a lot of credit.”
Schipper added during the Nevada primary “we’ve already seen ballots in Vegas in trash cans and strewn about apartment complexes.”
Sierra Petersen Lesbo had a simple message during Tuesday’s protest, “Millennials for Trump.”
Elko native Jeffers Corn was also strongly opposed to AB4, citing both “protesting against the corruption of mail-in votes and protesting for Trump and Pence.”
“I dedicated my life to Christ on July 17, 2018,” he said. “That’s one thing I really like about Trump and Pence. They really support unborn babies.”
Another member of the event said the “Bureau of Indian Affairs officer even gave us the thumbs up.”
Regarding further actions against AB4, Schipper said “stay tuned.”
“Nevadans are very upset with this decision,” he said. “You haven’t seen the last of this.”
