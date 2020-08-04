Elko County residents join Nevada protests against Assembly Bill 4

Ohhers learned of the gathering through Facebook.

Following the passage of AB4, which Gov. Steve Sisolak signed on Monday, President Donald Trump voiced his displeasure.

Trump tweeted “In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

Tuesday’s protests took place in 17 areas — across 16 counties and Carson City.

They were organized by the Nevada Republican Party, Trump Victory and the Republican National Convention.

“Less than 100 days from the election, Democrats instituted sweeping overhauls of the rules and the voting practices,” said Trump Victory Spokesperson Keith Schipper. “(AB4) creates mores vulnerabilities with the upcoming election, legalized ballot harvesting and showed what the Democratic mindset is. The Nevada Republican Party did a lot of work to make these protests happen. They deserve a lot of credit.”