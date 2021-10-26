Elko County School Board meets on third attempt

ELKO – Elko County School District trustees met Tuesday evening following two failed earlier attempts, and it was the board – not the audience – that appeared remotely.

Acting board president Teresa Dastrup began the meeting by notifying the audience of the law against disrupting a meeting, and told them not to bring up personnel issues. Ira Hansen, the only other board member, also appeared via Zoom.

Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten and Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza were at the meeting, along with School Resource Officers and about 30 members of the public wearing masks. Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander appeared in person.

The first item of business was public comment, during which questions and criticism surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and topics such as “critical race theory” and children’s mental health were aired.

Some people, including Misty Atkins of the Parents of Elko County group, revisited an earlier complaint about an administrative appointment, but Dastrup told them they needed to address the issue with Zander, not in a public meeting.

Another woman complaining about conditions at Adobe Middle School was admonished for using language that she claimed a teacher had used with students.

Also speaking was former Mayor Chris Johnson, chairman of Citizens for Elko County Schools. He spoke about the upcoming Dec. 14 bond election needed to fund school construction following the failure of the district’s pay-as-you-go tax last fall.

This was the board’s third attempt to hold a public meeting during which they were scheduled to appoint five new board members to seats vacated in August.

The first meeting was canceled after members of the public refused to wear masks over their faces. The second attempt ended before it began, after threats were reportedly leveled against board members.

Check elkodaily.com and the Thursday edition of the Elko Daily Free Press for more on this story, including the school board appointments.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0