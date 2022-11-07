Elko County School District explains potential litigation

ELKO – The Elko County School District released the following statement Monday regarding a proposed lawsuit to be considered when trustees meet Nov. 8:

“Last Thursday, the Elko County School District posted the agenda for its upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting for this coming Tuesday, November 8. Present in the agenda are multiple items related to a closed meeting with legal counsel regarding the possibility of filing a defamation lawsuit against Brian D. Gale, a current candidate for the school board.

“The Superintendent and the Board President chose to post these agenda items in response to an opinion letter written by Mr. Gale in the Elko Daily Free Press, titled ‘Commentary: The story behind school board resignations.’

“In the letter, Mr. Gale made several false and defamatory statements about the Superintendent and the Board of Trustees. The Superintendent is accused of both violating confidentiality and sabotaging the Board for personal gain. The Board, according to Mr. Gale, engaged in an abuse of power at taxpayer expense.

“Both the Superintendent and individual Trustees have suffered personal and professional damage as a result of Mr. Gale’s false statements. ECSD believes individuals who make baseless, dangerous accusations towards both employees and appointed and elected officials of a public school district should be accountable for their words and actions.”

Gale’s opponent, incumbent trustee Jeff Durham of West Wendover, also sent a letter to the Elko Daily over the weekend, saying he was unaware of the agenda item prior to its release. Durham said he plans to ask the board to table any action Tuesday evening. “Whether it has merit or not I believe it should not be discussed on election day,” he wrote.

Also over the weekend, Gale sent the Elko Daily a copy of a letter addressed to trustees that stated, in part:

“I do hereby rescind and unreservedly apologize for any and all statements I might have made that have been misconstrued as false or that might be interpreted to defame or disparage in any way the persons of Theresa Dastrup, Ira Wines, Susan Neal, Josh Byers, Matt McCarty, or Jeff Durham. I have not, to the best of my knowledge, ever made any such statement, but if one exists I do hereby withdraw it.”

The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Carlin Combined School library.